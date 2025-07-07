Simone Biles' new swimwear snapshots show she's seriously ready for summer

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have been enjoying some much-deserved rest and recharge in Belize.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been providing her more than 12,300,000 Instagram followers a peek at her vacation, through her social media stories.

The champion posted a stunning picture of herself in a lime green bikini with gold accents and a matching cover up, from a balcony overlooking the beautiful beach below.

© Instagram Simone Biles stuns in her bikini

On full display was the star's toned body, which featured a belly button ring. Simone completed the look with gorgeous cornrows, black shades, white Prada sandals and a black Birkin bag with a white horse charm.

That wasn't the only bathing suit Simone brought with her on vacation. She also sported a curve-hugging one piece, with a plunging neckline. During her fishing date with her husband, Simone completed the casually chic boat look with denim shorts.

© Instagram Simone showed off her toned body in a black one-piece on vacation

The Olympian usually enjoys wearing comfortable and breathable clothes when she's relaxing. Another story featured the gymnast wearing a white tank top, red sweatpants and a red clutch to match.

When it comes to body positivity, Simone admitted that it's been a long road to self-love, while dealing with negative online commentary.

© Shutterstock Simone has opened up about her self-love journey

She shared with Vogue: "They focused on my hair. They focused on how big my legs were. But God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn't have these legs or these calves, I wouldn't be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me."

Back in 2016, Simone took to social media to proudly share: "You can judge my body all you want, but at least at the end of the day, it's my body. I love it and I'm comfortable in my skin."

The gymnast took the time to change her internal perception of what beauty means to her and her confidence grew.

© Getty Images Simone shared that she prefers being mostly makeup-free

She shared with Harper's Bazaar: "My relationship with beauty has changed a lot over time, sometimes with the trends and sometimes not. Now, I would still say my personal preference is always having a clean face and just being confident in who I am."

There is one thing that Simone keeps as part of her beauty routine, but overall, less is more for her. She added: "I'll have semi-permanent lashes the majority of the time, even if I don't have make-up on, but I think that it’s really special to fall in love with what your natural face looks like."

During Simone's trip to Belize, she also enjoyed trying out new foods and drinks, clubbing, and admiring the sea animals alongside her husband.