I tried Liz Earle’s 3-step skincare routine and now get daily complexion compliments

I am a passionate advocate for simple skincare routines. The tried-and-true approach of cleanser, treatment serum or toner and then moisturiser is a dermatologist’s dream for good reason.

And as much as I love simple routines, I also love using products that are formulated to work together. So, my interest naturally piqued when I learned that Liz Earle had launched a service to build your own three-step skincare routine.

I tested Liz Earle's new 'build your own' three-step skincare routine

The latest offering from the British beauty brand – officially named Liz Earle Beauty Co and an industry favourite since 1995 – allows you to curate a personalised product trio for a discounted price. You select a cleanser, toner and moisturiser, each tailored to your skin type, to use sequentially day and night.

And where these three beauty aids would typically cost around £80 to buy individually, purchasing them as part of the discounted ‘build your own’ service costs an average of £42. You can even save an extra £5 with the limited-time code BYSR5.

Whilst I recognise that there’s a time and a place for face masks, retinols, micropeels and beyond, having a multi-step routine that takes more time to execute in the morning than it takes to commute is excessive, and it could also be wreaking havoc on your skin barrier.

To pare my routine down, I built a personalised three-step routine on the Liz Earle website. Based on my combination (but really oily at the moment) skin type, I chose a melting cleanser, an exfoliating tonic and a gel moisturiser.

My three-step Liz Earle skincare routine

Step one: Cleanser

The Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser purifies skin in three stages

My combination skin becomes unbearably oily in the T-zone, while also plaguing me with eczema around the eyes and dry, sensitive patches across my cheeks. With that in mind, I opted for the Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser, £28 when purchased separately.

My skin has never felt so thoroughly clarified, yet perfectly balanced. The luxurious formula begins as a gel, melts into a lightweight oil to lift away dirt, pollutants and makeup, and then transforms into a softening milk upon rinsing. It’s multitasking at its finest.

After just one use, my skin felt noticeably clearer and more refreshed. In fact, a stranger in the lift of my apartment block complimented my glow, which is a moment I credit to this cleanser’s brightening vitamin C, organic black bee honey and elderberry seed oil, all working in harmony to smooth and illuminate my face.

Step two: Toner

The Smooth & Glow Exfoliating Tonic refreshes and resurfaces skin

The second step in my bespoke Liz Earle skincare routine is a toner. Normally, I skip toners altogether, but the Smooth & Glow Exfoliating Tonic, £22 if purchased separately, may have changed the game.

It glides effortlessly across the skin with a reusable face pad and absorbs quickly. Instantly, my complexion feels refreshed and resurfaced, without a hint of irritation. I watch in real-time how the antioxidant-rich acerola cherries deliver an immediate brightening boost, whilst the nourishing sea buckthorn helps maintain that radiant glow throughout the day.

After just a few days, my skin was noticeably plumper, bouncier and more supple. Compliments soon followed, with friends and family marvelling at my fresh-faced glow, much to my delight.

Step three: Moisturiser

The Skin Repair Gel Cream has a luxurious and cooling texture

The grand finale of my three-step routine is the Skin Repair Gel Cream, £38 if purchased alone. Liz Earle promises that this all-rounder, which contains naturally active ingredients, will quench and cool skin, before leaving it feeling balanced with 72 hours of hydration.

Like its predecessors, it didn’t disappoint. The luxuriously gel-like cream causes a slight tingling sensation upon application, but it is a welcome one that I attribute to the hops extract, renowned for its antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

The moisturising borage oil and smoothing avocado oil ensure my skin remains calm and balanced, in spite of the tingle. My face now stays shine-free throughout most of the day, only beginning to pass the thresholds of dewy after two tube commutes and a full day in the city.

With over 1.6 billion views under the hashtag #morningskincareroutine on TikTok, the quest for the perfect skincare ritual has, clearly, never been more compelling.

Since employing Liz Earle’s three-step regimen, I’ve come to the conclusion that it might just be the answer to most skincare woes, as it offers a refined and effective solution to a wide range of complexion concerns.

Among the other products you can choose are the Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser and Instant Boost Skin Tonic. Brighter skin seekers can choose the Revitalise & Glow Illuminating Gel Moisturiser.

For skin that is feeling particularly dry or showing signs of ageing, upgrade to the Superskin Moisturiser for £11 more, and you will still have a full 3-step skincare routine for under £55.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.