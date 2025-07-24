Lynda Carter's surprising secrets to looking flawless at 73 – see then and now photos

Lynda Carter has long been celebrated for her bombshell beauty as Wonder Woman in the '70s, but as she rings in her 73rd birthday on July 24, HELLO! takes a closer look at the skincare secrets behind her age-defying appearance today.

During a March interview with People last year, the actress spoke candidly about her views on plastic surgery. "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," she said.

"I don't know that I've changed too dramatically."

She continued: "I don't cut my face, so I probably look just myself, but older. And the reason I've never had any facial surgery is just because I'm afraid. It's scary, because we've all seen some bad ones."

Lynda attributed her timeless look to the expertise of her dedicated beauty and styling team. "That outcome is spending time in a chair with some really good people doing your hair and makeup," she explained.

"Then having somebody dress you, that has got something to do with it. Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on. Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up."

"If everyone did a three-hour makeover before they left the house, then they'd all look amazing. What I'm trying to say is, there's a lot of effort behind those pictures. Don't think they walk out the door looking like that!" she added.

Lynda's favorite beauty products

The 73-year-old is partial to a soft glam makeup look and has previously shared her favorite beauty products on the market. "I'm still a Maybelline girl," she told The Strategist, crediting the brand's Great Lash Mascara as her go-to item.

"It’s still the one that doesn’t flake. It’s inexpensive. I can go to any drugstore and pick up my favorite mascara. It’s still the best one on the market. The pink and green. It’s a classic formula, and it always works. I’ve been using that since I started wearing mascara."

She continued: "Particularly on my lower lashes – when you’ve got moisturizer on, they flake, but Maybelline doesn’t flake. And it comes off when you wash your face. Oh, Maybelline [sings]. It just still is the one, and I’ve just tried them all. All of them."

When it comes to her hair, the former actress swears by a tried-and-true styling hack. "I could probably just do a wet set with the Velcros, but who wants to sleep in curlers? They’re old-fashioned, but they work. I’ve had mine for years and years. I still have them," she admitted.

Lynda's recent looks

