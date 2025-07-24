Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lynda Carter's surprising secrets to looking flawless at 73 – see then and now photos
Lynda Carter's surprising secrets to looking flawless at 73 – see then and now photos
Lynda Carter in blazer© Getty Images

Lynda Carter's surprising secrets to looking flawless at 73 – see then and now photos

The Wonder Woman actress celebrated her birthday on July 24

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Lynda Carter has long been celebrated for her bombshell beauty as Wonder Woman in the '70s, but as she rings in her 73rd birthday on July 24, HELLO! takes a closer look at the skincare secrets behind her age-defying appearance today. 

During a March interview with People last year, the actress spoke candidly about her views on plastic surgery. "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," she said.

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman
Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman

"I don't know that I've changed too dramatically."

She continued: "I don't cut my face, so I probably look just myself, but older. And the reason I've never had any facial surgery is just because I'm afraid. It's scary, because we've all seen some bad ones."

US actress Lynda Carter arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024© DREW ANGERER
Lynda shared her beauty secrets

Lynda attributed her timeless look to the expertise of her dedicated beauty and styling team. "That outcome is spending time in a chair with some really good people doing your hair and makeup," she explained.

"Then having somebody dress you, that has got something to do with it. Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on. Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up."

"If everyone did a three-hour makeover before they left the house, then they'd all look amazing. What I'm trying to say is, there's a lot of effort behind those pictures. Don't think they walk out the door looking like that!" she added.

Lynda's favorite beauty products

The 73-year-old is partial to a soft glam makeup look and has previously shared her favorite beauty products on the market. "I'm still a Maybelline girl," she told The Strategist, crediting the brand's Great Lash Mascara as her go-to item. 

Lynda Carter in the '80s© Getty Images
Lynda Carter in the '80s

"It’s still the one that doesn’t flake. It’s inexpensive. I can go to any drugstore and pick up my favorite mascara. It’s still the best one on the market. The pink and green. It’s a classic formula, and it always works. I’ve been using that since I started wearing mascara."

She continued: "Particularly on my lower lashes – when you’ve got moisturizer on, they flake, but Maybelline doesn’t flake. And it comes off when you wash your face. Oh, Maybelline [sings]. It just still is the one, and I’ve just tried them all. All of them."

Lynda Carter and daughter smiling in matching black outfits © Corbis via Getty Images
Lynda and her daughter Jessica

When it comes to her hair, the former actress swears by a tried-and-true styling hack. "I could probably just do a wet set with the Velcros, but who wants to sleep in curlers? They’re old-fashioned, but they work. I’ve had mine for years and years. I still have them," she admitted.

Lynda's recent looks

Lynda Carter at the 2025 Paley Honors at The Ziegfeld Ballroom © Getty Images

Bombshell hair

Lynda Carter at the Ms. Foundation Woman of Vision Awards: Celebrating Our Collective P.O.W.E.R at Ziegfeld Ballroom © Getty Images for Ms. Foundation

Vision in white

Lynda Carter at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show © Getty Images

High fashion

Lynda Carter at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner © AFP via Getty Images

Elegant gown

Lynda Carter at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 © Getty Images

Bold color

