Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter shares bold message as family secret is revealed
Lynda Carter© Getty Images

The mother of two has a long philanthropic legacy

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter took to social media to share a powerful message about the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, which began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers swept through the city and arrested people in their homes and workplaces. 

The activist and philanthropist revealed a family secret in her post, which condemned the actions of the ICE officers and the National Guard who were deployed on Saturday following authorization from Donald Trump. 

Lynda's hidden heritage

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman
The Wonder Woman actress shared that she is a proud Latina

"Reminder that I AM LATINA AND PROUD,Lynda wrote via Blue Sky on Wednesday. "I am the product of immigration – my grandmother was undocumented and entered the country from Mexico as a baby."

"My mother was a fierce, gorgeous Latina woman of Mexican and Spanish descent,she continued. 

In the following post, she wrote: "Immigrants built this country. Apart from people indigenous to the US, we are ALL immigrants. This madness must stop."

Lynda Carter© Getty
Her mother was of Mexican and Spanish descent

The 73-year-old is a fierce advocate and was honored at The Paley Center in May for her lifelong philanthropy and activism.

"In 2025, Lynda Carter actively embodies the spirit of justice and female empowerment as a dedicated philanthropist and advocate, working with organizations such as the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum, City of Hope/TGen's blood cancer research, and the ERA Coalition,shared The Paley Center in a statement.

"Just as [Wonder Woman's] themes serve as powerful symbols of justice, integrity, and empowerment worldwide, Lynda Carter actively supports organizations with goals of doing the same.

An enduring legacy

Lynda Carter smiles for the camera ahead of Los Angeles Democratic fundraiser© Instagram
She is a philanthropist and activist

Lynda has worked closely with the Translational Genomics Research Institute for years to raise money for research into blood cancer, after her husband, Robert Altman, passed away from secondary acute myeloid leukemia in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she shared insight into her work with the institute and the progress they had made in recent years. 

"I lost my husband four years ago and we're on the verge of some scientific breakthroughs,she told HELLO! "We're very close to the clinical trials that have been very successful in finding a cure for the cancer…we're very close to human trials."

Celebrities speaking out 

Kim condemned the ICE raids in a social media post© Variety via Getty Images
Kim condemned the ICE raids in a social media post

Lynda is not the only star speaking out against the ICE raids in the city of Los Angeles, which is home to millions of immigrants.

Kim Kardashian wrote a powerful message on Instagram on Wednesday urging her followers to "do what's right".

"We're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right,she said. "Wcan't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images
Eva called the raids "inhumane"

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria added her voice, sharing that the mass deportations were "hard to watchand "inhumane".

"These round-ups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, at Home Depot. Those are not criminals,she said in a TikTok. 

"I hope everyone can have more compassion to this issue, and realize that we have industries dependent on immigrant labor. People who feed us, and take care of us, take care of our families and our children, and our communities. We can't deny them as humans." 

