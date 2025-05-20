Lynda Carter, 73, turns heads in corseted gown for incredible milestone celebration

Lynda Carter was glowing at the Paley Center as she was honored on the 50th anniversary of her generation-defining show Wonder Woman, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

The 73-year-old stepped out in a black Gaultier gown featuring a corseted bodice with lace detailing and a frilled hem. The dress also featured a tulle train and a billowing ivory cape with floral embroidery.

She wore eye-catching red gloves and sparkling red flats to complete the look. Her classic dark hair was worn in a bouffant blowout, harkening back to her Wonder Woman days.

A major milestone

© Getty Images Lynda was honored at the Paley Center on Monday night

The mother of two played the iconic role of Wonder Woman in the '70s and was honored for her portrayal of the superhero on Monday night.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter's groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences," the Paley Center wrote in a statement.

The statement went on to explain how Lynda's role was a "powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world."

Looking forward

© Getty Images The Wonder Woman star shared her plans to release new music

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on the Paley Center red carpet, Lynda shared that she was looking forward to releasing new music and was working closely with the Translational Genomics Research Institute on research into blood cancer, after her husband passed away from secondary acute myeloid leukemia.

"I lost my husband four years ago and we're on the verge of some scientific breakthroughs," she told HELLO! "We're very close to the clinical trials that have been very successful in finding a cure for the cancer…we're very close to human trials."

Lynda's husband, Robert Altman, passed away in 2021, and the actress has been open about how she has dealt with her grief.

© Ron Galella Her husband Robert passed away in 2021

"He was the great love of my life," she told People. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, 'Did you land safely? Was everything alright?'"

"My life was an adventure with him," she added. "We were always traveling and doing fun things, and then when you're alone, you have to do everything alone. And that's no fun."

Following in her footsteps

Lynda and her daughter Jessica looked incredible at Paris Fashion Week

Lynda welcomed two children with Robert: James, 37, and Jessica, 34. Her daughter is a budding musician just like her mom and shared how the actress tried to protect her from the dark side of the industry.

"[My mother] wanted me to have my eyes open and understand what the industry is, what are some of the pitfalls," Jessica told Parade. "I think that was her biggest concern. And she wanted to protect me because it can be quite a ruthless place."

Despite her warnings, Jessica explained that Lynda was extremely supportive of her dream. "She's always my greatest cheerleader," she shared.

"And as I'm developing as an artist, she's giving me the space and the freedom to find my own way rather than try and pull me along to a path that she might find because we're different people, and we're different artists. She had her path, which was an extraordinary journey that she went on, and she's giving me the space to do my own."Tess