Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, 73, looks radiant in head-turning new photo - wait 'til you see her dress

Lynda Carter, 73, shined in a recent photo shared to Instagram. The Wonder Woman star stepped out in a classy, polka dot gown by designer Carolina Herrera. She wore the stunning dress to the 2025 Hillwood Gala Royale.

The Hillwood Gala Royale honors and raises funds for the art museum in Washington, D.C. Lynda nailed the dress code meant to "embrace the allure of the 1930s" as stated on the event's website. Her success in dressing for the event is no surprise as Lynda is a fashion icon.

Wonder Woman's style over the years

Lynda first made waves as Diana Price in the legendary TV series. Wonder Woman premiered in 1976, and her performance quickly became synonymous with the role – a poised and powerful figure, topping it off with an iconic outfit.

© Instagram Lynda before the Gala Royale

Off screen, Lynda brings that same precision to her personal style. She often opts for tailored silhouettes. During Paris Fashion Week in January, Lynda and her daughter, Jessica Altman, attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in daring outfits.

Lynda brings her full personality to the red carpets, often twirling and striking in front of the cameras.

"I had the most fabulous time with my girl…this Paris Couture Week," she wrote in January.

Lynda and daughter Jessica wowed at PFW

Lynda's resilient family

Lynda has two children, Jessica, 34, and James, 37. She shares them with her late husband, attorney and video game executive Robert Altman. The couple was married for nearly four decades before Robert's passing in 2021. Robert died after suffering from a rare blood cancer.

© ROBYN BECK Lynda, her late husband, Robert A. Altman, and their children, Jessica and James

"I lost my husband four years ago and we're on the verge of some scientific breakthroughs," she told HELLO! at the Paley Honors Gala red carpet in May 2025. "We're very close to the clinical trials that have been very successful in finding a cure for the cancer…we're very close to human trials."

Before she became an actor, Lynda trained as a singer, a passion she returned to later in her career. Her daughter Jessica is now carving out her own path in the music world. Jessica cites her mom as an inspiration, both for her vocal prowess and her ability to stay grounded in the public eye.

Lynda's son James is in the industry too. He is an executive producer of Prime Video's Fallout, of which he earned an Emmy nomination for last year. Before his dad's passing, James worked with him at ZeniMax Media.

Lynda as Wonder Woman

"Dad worked for over 20 years to get us to this point, and should have been here today," James wrote to Instagram. "He would have been so proud of what our team has accomplished."