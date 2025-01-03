I tried an Augustinus Bader facial like Victoria Beckham - now my skin looks like a teenager's

If there is one thing Victoria Beckham is known for, (aside from her impeccable sense of style, that is) it's her vast, tried-and-tested knowledge on the world's best beauty products. The former Spice Girl has been very open about her skin struggles over the years, and has often discussed how picking up tips and trying amazing skincare has transformed her face.

© Instagram Victoria has incredible skin

One of the brands she consistently recommends is Augustinus Bader and it's easy to see why. The science-led skincare brand is seen as the Rolls Royce of products in the beauty world, due to their exquisite ingredients list, which is free from parabens and artificial nasties, and clinically proven to help combat the effects of ageing.

Victoria is a big fan of elite skincare

The mother-of-four turned 50 last year and has never looked younger or more radiant. When Victoria flies all over the world, she loves to stock up on her favourite products for her in-flight beauty bag. One of the creams she can't be without mid air is the hugely popular 'Augustinus Bader Rich Cream', which she has name checked so many times.

Instantly recognisable due to the iconic blue and rose gold bottle, the non-scented cream is great for sensitive skin that's irritated by certain aromas. It gives the skin an illusive, cushioning and plumping effect that makes you look seriously well-rested. No wonder VB is a fan.

© Richard Powers The Corinthia Spa, London

I was offered the chance to have a stunning facial by Augustinus Bader at the super luxurious Corinthia Hotel in London, and I was so excited to see if the products live up to their hype.

Victoria's makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch uses the brand on the former Spice Girl

Trying Victoria Beckham's favourite facial

After sampling the stunning spa facilities which included a variety of therapy pools and an epic 'Sleep Pod' (yes, really, it was actually divine) I had the Longevity Facial, which is 75 minutes long and costs £335.

The first part of the facial was the Skin Analysis

First things first, my therapist Adele led me to a designated area, where I had a skincare analysis. I placed my head inside a machine, which sounds rather frightening, but it really wasn't. Adele made me feel at ease, and explained that the device checks out the health of a patient's skin and susses out the areas that can be improved. The machine then takes high definition images to determine what needs work.

The Augustinus Bader products that were used in my facial

I was so shocked to see just how much sun damage I had acquired over the years, and how formidable my eye bags looked, but I do think it's really great to detect what you can work on with your skincare moving forward. It's a unique part of the treatment I had never experienced before in a facial and I found it helpful and quite frankly, enlightening.

Adele went through all the products she would be using from Augustinus Bader’s range. The items have unique cell-renewing technology, and I could feel the quality of the cleanser, moisturiser and mask as it was applied. With the lightest touch, Adele focused on massaging my skin, paying special attention to my jaw line, and she then used advanced LYMA laser therapy, which stimulates collagen production, as well as boosting blood circulation. It sounds invasive, but it was gentle and I welcomed the new technique.

WATCH: Victoria's skincare technique

During my skin analysis, one of my concerns was my eye area, so Adele tailored some of the treatment towards that, applying the brand's eye masks which were the best I've ever used as a beauty editor.

My skin was luminous after the facial

After the treatment was over, my skin genuinely looked incredible, and just so you know, I never blow my own trumpet. The facial was blissful and totally serene, and really helped firm, tone, and refresh my skin to the next level. I really was glowing, and my entire face felt so soft. Even my husband remarked on how 'fresh' I looked.

Is the Augustinus Facial worth it?

So yes admittedly, this facial does not come cheap, particularly if you want to invest in a course. But, If you think of the price the products cost individually, and the large quantity of them that's applied during the duration spent having a facial, it's value for money no mistake.

Also, although the brand was launched in 2018, it has over thirty years of research and has quickly gained huge recognition because it does deliver results. Top quality scientific research and elite vitamins and ingredients does come at a cost, hence the price tag. But, if you think of the amount some people spend on injectables, month in, month out, or extravagant LED therapy equipment, it's pretty much a derivative of that.

My skin never felt smoother

Investing in skincare like Augustinus Bader will only benefit you in the long run, but at the same time, we all deserve a treat and as a one off, this facial is also a great option. I can see why Victoria adores the range so much; her skin always looks luminous and I trust her advice. If it is good enough for VB; it's good enough for me!

To book, head to espalifeatcorinthia.com