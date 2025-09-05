How Princess Kate is keeping George, Charlotte and Louis 'close' amid big family adjustment

All eyes were on the Princess of Wales on Thursday, as she stepped out at the Natural History Museum in London, with husband Prince William in tow. The pair looked as loved-up and expertly dressed as always, as they checked out the landmark's newly transformed gardens. Kate, 43, got everyone talking as she debuted noticeably lighter locks following her summer break. What a blonde beauty! Although much was made of the normally brunette royal's new hair 'do, many didn't notice the sweet way she paid tribute to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are all back at school, starting a new term at Lambrook.

Kate wore one of her most precious necklaces by Daniella Draper. Known as the 'Gold Fixed Alphabet' necklace, it features G, C and L charms for her wonderful brood.

UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone said of the pretty item: "The Princess of Wales offered a sweet glimpse into her role as a mother when she debuted the meaningful necklace. Eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the delicate piece by UK jeweller Daniella Draper - a design that quite literally keeps her children close to her heart."

© Getty Images Kate's beautiful personalised necklace could be seen

© Getty Kate's necklace is by Daniella Draper

Maxwell Stone, owner of the store, added: "Crafted from recycled solid 9ct yellow gold, the necklace features three dainty initial charms strung along a fine 15-inch chain with a width of 1.7mm. Subtle yet deeply personal, it’s the kind of understated luxury that balances elegance with sentiment.

"For those inspired by the Princess’s jewellery choice, the piece can be customised with up to six initials, making it a beautiful way to honour loved ones.

© Getty Images Kate also wore the necklace back in April

Opting for the same customisation as Kate, with three delicate initials, brings the necklace to £625, a timeless keepsake that carries both elegance and meaning, telling a story with every letter.”

Back to school

Kate and William's children are all back in the classroom this week, with the eldest royal child, Prince George, starting his final year ahead of his secondary school move next summer.

© WireImage Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School

While the trio have always had royal titles from birth, they don't actually use these at school.

© Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis don't use their royal titles at school

Instead, the royal children are known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales to their school friends, in a nod to their parents' titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, which they were given following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.