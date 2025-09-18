The doctor-approved supplement tackling the side of menopause nobody talks about

If your spark feels dimmed during menopause, you’re not alone. Loss of libido is one of the most common - yet least talked-about - symptoms of this life stage. While hot flushes and disrupted sleep are widely acknowledged, the decline in desire that affects so many women often remains unspoken. Research shows that two in three women notice a dip in libido during menopause, and over three in four say their sex drive declines overall.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Dr Shahzadi Harper, resident doctor at The Better Menopause: “Many midlife women tell us they feel flat, disconnected, or just not like themselves. Libido isn’t just about sex, it’s about drive.”

For some, that spark is less about intimacy and more about energy, motivation, and confidence - a whole-life vitality that can feel dulled during the hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause.

Luckily, supplements can play a supportive role during your second act. “By fully supporting your entire body internally via supplements, it can help to balance your hormones, strengthen your immunity, and even improve digestion, plus your ability to cope with stress,” registered Nutritional Therapist Alice Mackintosh, co-founder of Equi London, previously told HELLO!.

Enter Better Libido, the new supplement from The Better Menopause. Developed by a doctor-led team, it takes a whole-woman, whole-life approach to helping women in perimenopause and menopause reconnect with their spark - not only in the bedroom, but in energy, confidence, and motivation, too.

The science behind Better Libido Ingredients

Better Libido is crafted by a doctor-led team and blends carefully dosed nutrients with botanicals long used in traditional medicine. Here’s what’s inside:

Zinc contributes to normal testosterone levels and reproductive function, helping support overall vitality.

contributes to normal testosterone levels and reproductive function, helping support overall vitality. Vitamin B3 (Niacin) plays a key role in reducing tiredness and fatigue while supporting psychological function, ideal for battling mid-day slumps and mood dips.

plays a key role in reducing tiredness and fatigue while supporting psychological function, ideal for battling mid-day slumps and mood dips. Vitamin E a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress, helping your body (and mind!) feel more resilient.

a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress, helping your body (and mind!) feel more resilient. Maca Root a traditional Andean botanical touted for boosting stamina and desire.

a traditional Andean botanical touted for boosting stamina and desire. Korean Ginseng known for enhancing energy, stress resilience, and supporting sexual wellness.

known for enhancing energy, stress resilience, and supporting sexual wellness. Ginkgo Biloba valued for improving circulation and mental clarity, perfect for keeping both focus and confidence afloat.

valued for improving circulation and mental clarity, perfect for keeping both focus and confidence afloat. Cordyceps Mushroom an adaptogen that may bolster energy and endurance, particularly during hormonally turbulent times.

Taken consistently for 4-6 weeks, Better Libido is designed for perimenopausal and menopausal women experiencing dips in energy, mood, desire, or overall spark.

What you need to know

If you're unsure whether supplements are right for you - especially if you’re taking medication or have existing health conditions - please consult your GP or healthcare provider before starting any new supplements.

