The 00s beauty trend I'm taking into 2026

If the beauty world's current obsession with the gourmand scents of the early 2000s is anything to go by, Y2K beauty is a trend set to stick around well into 2026. While the millennium conjures up images of space buns, ice blue eyeshadow and ultra-gloopy gloss for many, there's a far more high-end approach to 2000s beauty that we'll be embracing in 2026 and beyond. Read on to discover the looks we'll be wearing…

For everyday glam: Red brick lipstick

© WireImage Drew Barrymore is the queen of brick coloured lipstick

"The year 2000 trend I adore for Autumn is brick lipstick a la Aishwarya Rai and Drew Barrymore. For my brown skin, nude lipsticks have always made me look washed out, as does anything with a cool-toned pink undertone.

"As a result, this means that even with a stripped-back makeup look, my lips always have a reddish-brown undertone, even if it's just a tint. However, for Autumn, I'm embracing the full coverage, block coloured brick lip. Different levels of deepness will work for varying skin tones, but to achieve this look, I pair Hourglass 'Shape & Sculpt Liner' in Uncover, £30 / $40, which simply doesn’t budge but still gives that 'just-bitten' smudged look, with MAC's 'Sleek Satin Lipstick' in Del Rio, £25 / $25. For a slightly muted version, I’d swap Del Rio for Marrakech, which still gives that vintage brick tone, but in a little more of a wearable colour.

"Drop the clear lip glosses and tinted balms this Autumn, it's time to bring back the old-school lipstick looks." – Sidra Imtiaz, beauty writer

To define ageing lips: Dramatic lip liner

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Mariah Carey's lip liner inspired a generation

"I was just starting my career as a Beauty Editor in the 00s, and I remember loving Mariah Carey's visible lip liner look. Fast forward to 2026, and I'm embracing the trend all over again but with a softer touch. Instead of the harsh lines, I blur the edges for a more natural finish while defining my cupid's bow. It's a clever trick that gives ageing lips instant definition without looking overdone." – Donna Francis, beauty expert

To enhance eyes: waterline eyeliner

© FilmMagic Gabbriette Bechtel is a modern-day fan of waterline eye liner

"There are so many 00s beauty trends that I simply can't get enough of. It's no surprise that we're seeing a resurgence, as many of those looks were ahead of their time. One that I've recently added to my makeup routine is waterline eyeliner, a genius hack for making eyes pop, enhancing your shape, and adding a pop of colour.

"While black, brown, or white eyeliner is usually the go-to for the waterline, a quick dive into early 2000s beauty archives shows that plenty of celebrities weren't afraid of colour, from pinks to greens. Inspired, I tried it myself with the Victoria Beckham 'Satin Kajal Liner' in limited-edition Electric Blueberry, £32 / $38.50 paired with my signature blue lashes courtesy of the Sephora Collection 'Size Up Supersized Volume Mascara', £14.99 / $26.99, in Blue. The combination instantly elevated my look, and the creamy texture of the liner made application effortless.

"All you really need to nail the waterline eyeliner trend is a smooth, pigmented pencil in a shade that makes your eyes pop. After receiving so many compliments, I can confirm that this is one 00s-inspired beauty hack I’ll be carrying straight into 2026." – Vanese Maddix, beauty writer

For manageable midlife hair: All Saints Slice Blonde

© Getty Images All Saints inspired highlights are top of beauty wish lists for low maintenance hair

"For my next colour appointment, I'm channelling a noughties revival that Neville Hair and Beauty have dubbed the 'All Saints Sliced Blonde.' With clients drifting away from the hyper-natural babylights and balayage that have defined modern colour techniques, there's a new appetite for bolder looks, and I'm here for it. I'm not talking Dua Lipa-level chunky streaks (she nails it, but at nearly 50, that ship has sailed for me). With two primary school age kids, perimenopause overwhelm and general life-ing, what I am after is something lower maintenance that embraces my natural colour, so regrowth feels intentional rather than in need of constant touch-ups. Effortless, nostalgic and a little unapologetic; get me under those foils!" – Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty.

For low-maintenance nails: A classic French mani

© AFP via Getty Images Ariana Grande is part of the team bringing French manicures back

"I've always loved a French manicure, so I'm thrilled that beauty trends from the 00s are making a comeback. French manicures were huge then, although let's be honest, they've never fully gone away.

"That elegant nude base with a white tip is having a huge resurgence now and I'm all for it. I've never been a red nail polish girl and usually go for various shades of blue, turquoise and green. But after a decade of this, I'm ready for a change. I'm fully done with gels and bold colours that chip and need constant redoing. The soft nude/pink shades are flattering, feminine and much more low maintenance. A little chip is less likely to be noticed. Just a quick sweep of the nude over the whole nail will make it barely visible.

"This is perfect as I head out of 2025 and into 2026 while performing in a play. The choice I was given was dark red nail polish or a natural pink, tips optional. I knew instantly that it would be the pink. I'll have so little time and don't want to have to spend an hour every week in a salon.

"A few weeks ago, I removed the last vestige of my green nail polish and feel liberated by my natural soft pink nails. I personally prefer my tips not to be stark white. I like a more subtle, lighter colour for the tips, which has always been my preference with a French manicure. Natural nails but better." - Glynis Barber, HELLO! columnist

For a pop princess vibe: Metallic eyeshadow

© Billboard via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter's metallic eyeshadow is the ultimate 00s throwback

"In the early 2000s, I was a Britney devotee. The only downside to my love of Ms. Spears was that her makeup always erred on the side of caution, with the singer opting for a natural girl-next-door look the majority of the time, while I wanted an out-there beauty look to copy.

"For the teeny boppers of today, Sabrina Carpenter is on hand as the ultimate makeup inspiration. Most recently, I was wowed by her metallic purple eyeshadow at the VMAs. While her whole look was paying tribute to 70s NYC club Studio 54, it also had a vibe of the 2000s about it, making it the way I'll be paying homage to my youth – all out sparkle and glamour." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

For all out glam: Body glitter

© WireImage Eve wearing shimmering body glitter in 2002

"The other day, my 14-year-old twin daughters asked me what the "olden days" were like. As I studied history at university, I assumed they were asking about the Georgians for school. No, they wanted to know what my Y2K beauty looks were like, which left me offended, yet happy to reminisce, especially as the trends are coming back. Back in the day, I used to mix Barry M 'Fine Glitter Dust' in Gold Iridescent, £4.59, with a body oil or gel and smear it across my boobs and legs and dance all night to the Prodigy. Now I’m in my second act, and Y2K beauty is back baby, I will be doing the same this party season!" - Ateh Jewel, beauty journalist.