Meet the 6-in-1 supplement that promises to make you ‘glow from within’

With so many supplements on the market promising the world, it can be impossible to know exactly what your body needs.

As a lifestyle writer, I’ve tried everything from immune boosters to collagen powders, adaptogens to probiotics, and know all too well how our morning routines can quickly become a juggling act. Spacegoods’ new Glow Dust takes the guesswork out of wellness, offering an all-in-one formula designed to help you feel energised, balanced, and radiant from within, without the need to take multiple supplements.

How Spacegoods’ Glow Dust works

Glow Dust is more than just another collagen supplement. Pink, delicious, and vegan-friendly, it was created on a simple belief: real glow starts from within, and feeling good in your own skin shouldn’t be complicated.

Whether your hormones are on a rollercoaster, you’re prone to low energy, or life has left you feeling flat and frazzled, Glow Dust is designed to support you - from improving skin, hair, and nails to keeping your energy and mood in check.

Unlike green powders that taste like lawn clippings (trust me, I’ve tried many), Glow Dust focuses on what women actually need: energy support, emotional balance, and a calm, comfortable gut. Made in the UK, sugar-free, and with a formula you don’t need a science degree to decode, one scoop a day is all it takes.

The 6-in-1 formula explained

Glow Dust is packed with scientifically-backed ingredients, designed to tackle the everyday needs of modern life:

Energy & mood: Iron, B6, B12, and adaptogens help reduce tiredness and support emotional wellbeing.

Immunity: Vitamin D, C, and Zinc help keep your defences strong.

Gut health: ActiBio® probiotics, Livaux® prebiotics, apple fibre, and calcium support digestive comfort.

Hormonal balance: Red algae calcium, Vitamin K2, and B-vitamins help keep your cycles in check.

Skin, hair & nails: Hydrolysed collagen, Vitamin C, Biotin, and Vitamin E promote that inner-to-outer glow.

Healthy aging: Tremella mushroom and antioxidants from Vitamin E, Acerola, and Goji help protect against oxidative stress.

And yes - it actually tastes good. Sweet but subtle, with a refreshing fruity finish and no earthy bitterness. Mix it with water, stir into a smoothie, or add it to yoghurt. The included pink whisk even makes it feel like a treat.

Verified shoppers are raving about the supplement

One customer noted that within a few weeks, they “felt less bloated” and noticed that their energy “didn’t dip as hard in the afternoons,” meaning they weren’t automatically reaching for coffee out of habit.

More than that, they felt “lighter - not in a weight-loss way, but in a ‘not dragging myself through the day’ kind of way.” They also highlighted the experience of taking the supplement itself, adding that while it can take 2–3 months to feel the full benefits, it “tastes good” and they “actually look forward to it in the morning,” which, as they point out, is “half the battle with most supplements.”

While Glow Dust is new, reviews from other Spacegoods products show that the brand delivers on its promises.

Glow Dust makes it easy to take a proactive approach to your wellbeing without complicating your morning routine. With its blend of collagen, mushrooms, adaptogens, vitamins, and probiotics, it’s designed to support energy, mood, immunity, gut health, hormonal balance, skin, hair, and nails - all in one simple scoop. In other words, it’s a supplement that works as hard as you do, and finally, a way to glow from the inside out.

