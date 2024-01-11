Bronzed Simon Cowell flashes beaming smile during rare outing with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman stepped out for a rare public outing in London on Wednesday evening to support the music mogul's America's Got Talent co-star, Sofia Vergara, for a VIP screening of her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda.

The Syco boss, 64, and his fiancée, 46, were dressed to the nines for the glitzy night out and, at one point, Simon braved the cold in just a grey T-shirt showing off his physique and impressive tan.

Another snap showed the couple smiling for photographers before heading into the screening to watch the show alongside other celebrity guests including the leading star herself, Sofia, who looked stunning in a one-shoulder floor-length black gown, and statement gold earrings.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simon Cowell braved the cold as he entered the screening

Simon's fiancée, Lauren, with whom he shares ten-year-old son, Eric, looked incredible in a daringly sheer brown dress with ruched detailing at the centre. The 46-year-old paired her gorgeous gown with a matching woven-detail clutch and brown croc-effect court shoes. The pair were also photographed inside the exclusive May Fair Hotel, smiling alongside Sofia and other guests.

The Colombian actress plays Griselda Blanco, a savvy and ambitious mother-of-three who becomes a ruthless and ambitious boss of a growing drug empire. The show will land on Netflix on 24 January and also stars Karol G and Vanessa Ferlito.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman seen attending Griselda - VIP TV screening at The May Fair Hotel on January 10, 2024 in London, England.

Meanwhile, Simon looked in great spirits alongside Lauren, whom he proposed to in Barbados in 2021. The former X-Factor creator and businessman has stepped back from his hugely demanding career and busy schedule in recent years to focus on his family instead.

This was further emphasised when he suffered a health scare in 2020 after falling from his electric bike while riding it on the grounds of his huge home in Miami. Simon broke his back in three different places and underwent surgery to have a metal rod implement in his spine.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simon Cowell seen attending Griselda - VIP TV screening at The May Fair Hotel on January 10, 2024 in London, England

Not only did Simon face health troubles, but he and his family packed up their £45 million London home and fled for the States permanently after their stunning abode on Holland Park was targeted by burglars while Lauren, Simon and their son Eric, were sleeping. The move left Simon in "constant" fear. Over £1 million worth of jewellery was taken from their home.

© Getty Simon Cowell with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman on red carpet for America's Got Talent

The terrifying burglary and the serious operation led Simon to undertake therapy to cope. The Britian's Got Talent star told the Mirror: "That's when I thought, 'You know what? I've kind of looked after my body through diet, and exercise, pretty well over the years, but what have I done about my brain and my mind?'"

He added: "The answer is nothing and now's the time to do it. So, it was almost like my head going to the gym… I made the appointment and I sat down, really embarrassed and I said, 'Look, I just don't know where to start.' But within about 20 minutes it was as if I'd known him for 10, 20 years."