This is how ditching micellar water changed my skincare game for 2024

For so many of us, the start of the New Year signals a lot of 'out with the old and in with the new'. I'm not a huge lover of radical New Year's resolutions and try to resist overhauling my entire life in the name of an unattainable goal every time January 1st rolls around, but there is something I'll happily leave in 2023, and that's micellar water.

What is micellar water?

Micellar water is a skincare product with a liquid consistency that is often advertised as a cleansing water but many of us use it as an effective makeup remover. The tiny molecules of oil and water can break down makeup, as well as draw excess oils and dirt from your skin. You can use micellar water on a cotton pad as a no-rinse cleanser or to take off stubborn makeup before you cleanse. There are many variations on standard micellar water, some catered towards oily skin, and others for dry or sensitive skin.

Micellar water used to be a staple in my skincare routine

I used to use micellar water every night before I went in with a rinse-off cleanser. Sometimes I would even use micellar water to its no-rinse advantage and use it to freshen my skin up in the morning before heading to the gym. It was a product that I felt my skincare routine couldn't be without and I bought bottles of the stuff time and time again.

Why am I waving goodbye to micellar water?

So why am I kicking this beloved product to the curb? Well, the simple answer is I discovered cream cleanser in 2023. I had known about cream cleanser for a while and had loved Liz Earle's 'Cleanse and Polish' as a teenager. But as I got older I felt that using a cream cleanser after a makeup remover didn't always leave my naturally oily skin feeling as clean as I wanted. I had tried cream cleansers that left a slimy residue on my skin and I just thought cream cleanser wasn't for me.

It wasn't until I wanted to look into more sustainable options within my skincare routine that I reconsidered the cream cleanser with a cloth and warm water as a method of removing makeup before a rinse-off cleanser and I haven't looked back.

What is a cream cleanser?

A cream cleanser is a product with a thick moisturiser-like consistency that is often formulated with plant-based oils to help remove makeup and excess dirt from the skin without drying out your face. On a day when I have worn makeup, I will squeeze a pump of cream cleanser onto clean hands and start massaging it into my face, including over my eyes to remove even the most stubborn of mascara and eyeshadow looks. I massage it for a minute or so to ensure I have broken down the makeup and then will take a micro-fibre face cloth like the 'Face Cookie' by W7 under warm water and will start to remove my makeup.

Why do I love a cream cleanser?

I have found that the combination of the cream cleanser with the micro-fibre cloth takes off my makeup effortlessly, meaning I never have to rub roughly at my skin to get my makeup off and am never left with panda eyes with half of my mascara left on my face after cleansing. I am now obsessed with this more sustainable method of removing makeup. I have been using cream cleanser from a recyclable bottle with a micro-fibre cloth that I pop in washing machine and use time and time again for a much more eco-friendly and inexpensive alternative to bottles of micellar water and endless bags of cotton pads. I found the microfibre cloths remove makeup better than reusable cotton pads that tend to absorb product, though they are a better alternative than standard cotton pads.

I have also found that a tube of cream cleanser lasts longer than a bottle of micellar water and can be bought at a cheaper price point. I am obsessed with the Lacura hot cloth cleanser which is only £2.99 and comes with a handy muslin cloth. Popular cream cleansers are also sold by other brands including The Body Shop, Elemis and Kate Somerville.

Importantly, I have noticed a marked difference in my skin. Often my skin would feel tight after using micellar water, crying out for that all-important moisturiser at the end of my skincare routine. My skin feels nourished after a cream cleanser and I am picky about my second cleanser, ensuring I don't opt for a drying foaming cleanser even though my skin is oily. After that second cleanse, my skin feels softer to the touch and doesn't have that squeaky clean feeling that we should all stay away from.

Benefits of a hot cloth

The cream cleanser is enhanced by the use of a hot cloth. Doctor in aesthetic and regenerative medicine and the founder of CellDerma skincare and Perfect Skin Solutions, Dr. Dev Patel tells HELLO!: "The temperature of the cloth should feel comfortable on the skin. The heat will work to open the pores, which will also allow the skin products you use following the cleanse to penetrate deeper into the skin and work more effectively. The hot cloth can remove excess oil and dirt, whilst wiping the cloth across the skin will gently remove dead skin cells."

An expert weighs in…

Dr. Dev tells us that "it depends on the ingredients used in the cream cleanser as to how beneficial it will be for the skin, but if the skin is free of makeup, then using a hot cloth alongside the cream cleanser may be enough. However, if makeup needs to be removed then I would recommend cleansing the skin twice. Double cleansing involves cleansing the skin twice, this is most effective for people who wear makeup, as the aim of the first cleanse is to remove excess oil, makeup and dirt. The second part of the cleanse looks to exfoliate and hydrate the skin."

I have found that a cream cleanser and a microfibre face cloth remove my makeup quickly and are certainly a good solution for those of us who are tempted to reach for a makeup wipe. Dr. Dev tells says that "makeup wipes can contribute to fine lines and wrinkle formation due to the harsh rubbing motion and dragging of the skin, especially around the eye area. Our eyes are the quickest part of our face to age, due to the thinner layer of skin and lack of fat around the area. Some makeup wipes can deplete skin of essential moisture by stripping it of its natural oils making the skin feel dry and fine lines to become more visible."

It is safe to say that I am leaving micellar water in 2023. My skin feels happier for the decision and the possibilities of cream cleansers to try in 2024 are endless.