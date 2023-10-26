We’re beauty experts - and these are the British brands we genuinely rate

We love homegrown talent here at HELLO! - and we don’t just mean the royal family! Our love of all things British extends to the beauty world, and while big names such as Rare Beauty and Rhode seem to be dominating the market right now, the UK has produced some seriously impressive beauty brands here on our shores.

In honour of British Beauty Week, these are the British beauty brands we love most - and the products we buy from them on repeat.

From heritage names to new kids on the block, your beauty stash isn’t complete without these.

The luxury bath hero: Soapsmith

Soapsmith Lavender Hill Bath Soak

Soapsmith’s incredible products are made in Walthamstow in East London, with each product named after an area in the capital including Bloomsbury, Brick Lane and Lavender Hill.

The collection includes bath soaks, body wash, body lotion and hand cream and each is a joy to use, with the scent lasting long into the day.

Our pick: Lavender Hill Bath Soak, £30

A hybrid of bath salts ( you sprinkle them into the tub) and bath milk (super-nourishing and hydrating) the combo of coconut milk powder, Dead Sea salt, Epsom salts, oat powder and cocoa butter leaves a delicate, soothing scent in the bathroom for hours after your bath, and your skin feels baby soft. - Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

SHOP: Inside a Beauty Editor's shower: everything our beauty experts use on repeat

The Skincare Stalwart: No7 Beauty

Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

Launched in 1935, No7 was the first British brand to introduce luxury beauty to the masses and I admire their passion for empowering women with their positive pro-ageing and menopause campaigns.

I have been a big fan ever since I tried their wait-list worthy Protect & Perfect Serum back in 2007. Its revolutionary results caused a furore when the BBC documentary, Horizon hailed it to be the only product on the market to have proven age-reversing effects.

And by the way, their makeup is amazing too - especially their lipsticks and foundations!

Our pick: Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, £38.65

15 years in the making and in collaboration with the University of Manchester, this serum was launched alongside claims that promised with daily use, that it would help reverse any signs of ageing. And just like its predecessors, this beautifully textured serum really does what it says it will do. I use it day and night and my skin feels beautiful and gives instant glow! Plus it’s a fraction of the price of its competitors! - Donna Francis, Contributing Editor

The trusty nail brand: Barry M

All in One Base & Topcoat

While I am partial to getting gel nails for special occasions like weddings or holidays, most of the time I'm a DIY kinda gal and my go-to brand is always Barry M.

Not only do they have all of the colours under the sun to choose from and each polish doesn't cost the earth, the main thing for me, is the impeccable quality. I can always rely on their polishes for a chip-free finish and I often get compliments on my talons.

The key to a profesh-looking at-home manicure is not cutting corners. I ALWAYS apply a basecoat and topcoat as this makes it look neat and last as long as possible. This all-in-one wonder is my only option for a winning high-shine, durable finish. -Rachel Avery, Homes Editor

The makeup behemoth: Vieve

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

Vieve was created by makeup artist turned content creator Jamie Genevieve, but far from a half-baked business idea from an influencer, Vieve is up there with the creme de la creme of makeup brands.

Everything I’ve tried from the brand so far is incredible, with serious staying power and impressive pigmentation. You can tell serious consideration has gone into each formula, and the makeup artist’s touch is felt in every element, from the shades to the packaging.

Our pick: Sunset Blush in Pesca, £27

Vieve’s powder blushes were created to make you look how you do after a day spent at the beach, minus the sun damage.

This coral-hued shade makes me feel like I’ve been on the Amalfi Coast, delivering a warm wash of colour that brightens my complexion. - Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

SHOP: Best cream blushes for a fresh, healthy flush – tried & tested

The makeup maven: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer

Time and time again, I find myself reaching for Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty products. Her Hollywood Flawless Filter is a staple in my makeup pouch, and I can’t fault her ever-expanding pillow talk collection.

Charlotte’s eponymous brand is built on 28 years of experience! The makeup artist-turned-entrepreneur has worked with some of the biggest stars and has been adding to her luxurious beauty line ever since its launch in 2013.

DISCOVER: This cult Charlotte Tilbury product sells every 8 seconds

Whilst some of her products are on the steep side, I’d argue that it’s worth investing in beauty buys that pack a punch when it comes to quality and lasting power. Not only are Charlotte’s products aesthetically pleasing, they really do create a lit-from-within glow and help to build an even-looking complexion. Chef’s kiss.

Our pick: Airbrush Bronzer, £44

As someone who doesn’t tan naturally, my makeup routine isn’t complete without a generous sweeping of bronzer. I particularly like Charlotte’s powder bronzer as it’s buttery-smooth, radiance-boosting (without being sparkly) and easily buildable for a gorgeous, sculpted look. - Phoebe Tatham, content writer

The aromatherapy healer: Aromatherapy Associates

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath & Shower Oil

Voted the World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand in 2023, Aromatherapy Associates was launched over 30 years ago by former massage therapists, Geraldine Howard and Sue Beechey who fell in love with aromatherapy's therapeutic benefits.

Today the brand can be discovered in the world's most luxurious hotels and spas, as well as found sitting pretty in bathrooms up and down the country. The range consists of dreamy body, skin, home and hair products that are blended with feel-good oils and made in their London laboratory.

I reach for this spicy and warm blend of rosemary, frankincense and clary sage at times I need some TLC. I like to massage it onto my skin before stepping into a warm shower, when the scent wraps around me like a cosy, reassuring hug. - Donna Francis, Contributing Editor

Sign up to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective email, for insider intel straight to your inbox