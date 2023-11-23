I'm a skincare obsessive. Nothing makes me happier than perusing a brightly-lit department store gazing at different-sized glass bottles and popping them into my basket before neatly placing them in my bathroom cabinet and working them into my daily routine.

However, I'm also someone who has struggled with acne-prone and oily-dry combination skin pretty much since adolescence. Not only that but, having just turned 30, anti-ageing is on the brain. My skin has more than a few demands so I think carefully about what to put on my face.

Having said that, I'm still a sucker for a good trend. So when a product goes viral on TikTok, I'm quite likely to give it a go myself. This is where Glow Recipe comes in.

What's so good about Glow Recipe?

If you know a bit about skincare and trends in the beauty world, then the word Hyaluronic won't be new to you: this baby is all about hydration. It comes in the form of an acid (don't be alarmed) and is found in countless serums, moisturisers, tablet form, and now even hair products. Its primary function is to add and lock in moisture.

So the 'Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream', perhaps unsurprisingly, has been created to hydrate and 'plump' the skin, all the while providing a dewy glow. What sets it apart is the consistency. The hyaluronic cream comes in a lightweight, gel-like texture, meaning it absorbs quickly and efficiently.

Admittedly, the name Glow Recipe was new to me. But not having heard of a brand name before – no matter how well-versed you think you might be in skincare – shouldn't put you off. It's a big old industry out there and many are trying to break through and have their viral moment, but it doesn't happen for all of them.

On TikTok, @sparkleandskin describes the moisturiser as her favourite for combination, acne-prone, oily skin, adding that it "never" clogs the pores and is very light on the skin while still being super hydrating.

Not only that, but @JessicaVu, who boasts over 400,000 followers on TikTok, gave the Glow Recipe brand a shoutout when talking about how to inject moisture back into the skin and repair the skin's barrier.

What I really think of the Glow Recipe 'Plum Plump' moisturiser

Overall, I'm really enjoying the Glow Recipe 'Plum Plump' cream. It smells nice, the pink glass jar is cute, (it looks very attractive in my colour-coordinated cabinet!) and you can buy refill pots meaning you're not wasting loads of packaging.

But the consistency, for me, is what tips it over the edge from a decent product to a really great product. I love my skin feeling like it's had a real injection of hydration, but I need to be able to put product on top when I'm doing my morning makeup, therefore fast absorption is essential. 'Plum Plump' does exactly this.

What's more, it leaves a dewy glow that I haven't noticed with other moisturisers, meaning it gives me exactly what I need while also doubling up as a great base for makeup. Win, win I say.