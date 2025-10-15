Kim Kardashian astonishing amount she spends on glam a year

Being Kim Kardashian doesn’t come cheap. When you’re expected to be camera-ready and flawless on every Hollywood red carpet, the beauty routine is no joke – from immaculate makeup and perfectly styled hair to manicures, spray tans, facials, and more. The list is endless. But just how much does the business mogul spend each year on her glam alone? According to Kim herself, it’s in the millions. During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the SKIMS founder played a game of "Confess of Text" with the host. Alex Cooper asked Kim how much it costs to get her hair and makeup done, to which she responded, "Well … a lot."

Kim revealed that she typically tries to get production to finance her beauty routine. "But if I'm filming my show [The Kardashians], then they pay for it," she explained. "If I'm working, then they pay for it. So I try to get it all paid for so that I don't personally have to pay for it." Alex called it a "smart" move, as Kim went on to estimate just how much she actually spends on her glam.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian spends millions on glam a year

"A tally. I mean, I don't have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost," she said, adding, "Let me think about this." "Like six figures? Seven figures?" asked Alex, to which Kim replied, "It could be a million dollars." However, the host didn't seem phased by Kim's million dollar revelation. "You know? I don't think I'd be surprised at that," responded Alex as Kardashian added, "This hair isn’t cheap."

Following a discussion about Kim's hair, Alex teased that the star spends "maybe $5 million" on her glam routine. "Not five," replied Kim. "Below five, maybe one," suggested Alex. "Yeah," concluded Kim. The reality star’s ride-or-die glam squad includes her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

© Getty Images for Daily Front Row Kim Kardashian and her hairstylist Chris Appleton

Alongside her beauty regime, Kim ensures she maintains an active lifestyle through her fitness routine. "I’m a big weightlifter, so I do lots of weights," she previously told Vogue. "I’ve had some back issues, so I’ve had to readjust some of my workouts. But I have to do lower body in order to stay toned." She continued: "I do a few days of upper body. I usually pick a body part, and we stick to that for the day. I do an hour and a half a day, with weights and stretching, and a little bit of cardio."

However, Kim enjoys incorporating pilates into her workouts to help with flexibility. "I love Pilates. I find when I don’t incorporate Pilates at least once a week, I can feel it in my back. I definitely need that lengthening and stretching," she added.