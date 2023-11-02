Exclusive: Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton on royal hair extensions, perfect curls and the death of the mullet

Chris Appleton needs no introduction as one of the most prolific celebrity hairstylists in the business, having coiffed, cut and coloured his way to Hollywood from the quiet salons of the Midlands.

He's the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's iconic 'wet look' Met Gala hair and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl curls, and is currently global ambassador for Shark Beauty, but it's actually women outside of his famous circles that Chris hopes to work with in the next stages of his career.

"I'm in a position now where I want to inspire women who don't have a glam team, who don't know how to create these red carpet looks, and to equip them with the tools and knowledge to feel beautiful at home," Chris tells me as we meet at the ritzy art'otel in London's Battersea.

From the hair styling tips he swears by to create the perfect 70s waves, to his verdict on whether the Princess of Wales' tumbling curls are actually a fresh set of extensions, Chris cuts to the chase on all things hair in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram / @chrisappleton1 Chris Appleton has worked with Dua Lipa on some of her most iconic looks

"If I did your hair, I guarantee it could stay in for a week," Chris tells me after I confess my Shark FlexStyle curls don't stay in for longer than five minutes. "You're not prepping your hair properly."

"Start with your hair 80 per cent wet, spray each section with Color WOW's 'Raise the Root', keep the styler there until it's completely dry and then pin your curls."

"And follow up with hairspray?" I ask. "Sure, if you really want to," he adds, joking that I'd never be able to brush my hair again.

Sure enough, I put his theory to the test. At the time of writing, I'm on day three of a bouncy blowout that is showing no signs of dropping. Prep, pin, set is my new life motto.

© Instagram / @chrisappleton1 Chris has worked with Jennifer Lopez

In a year where the laid-back boho beauty trends of the 70s have made a major comeback, even the Princess of Wales has followed suit with a new 'do, surprising royal fans earlier this year when she debuted curtain bangs and soft, bouncy waves tumbling past her shoulders.

Settling the debate on whether Princess Kate's famous mane is enhanced with hair extensions, Chris pours over a recent photo of the royal I share on my phone, inspecting the ends of her perfectly preened hair.

© James Whatling The Princess of Wales debuted curtain bangs and thick, glossy locks in September 2023

"They're not extensions," he says with absolute certainty. "She's got great hair, she always has done. I can tell by the ends of her hair that they're not extensions. They have a softness to them and they're split in places. I think her new curtain bangs and addition of layers has made the back look longer, that's all."

© Getty The Princess of Wales' wedding hair was courtesy of hairdresser James Pryce from Richard Ward's salon

As our conversation meanders between hair extensions and royal hair looks, Chris shares his vision for Princess Kate if she were to sit in his styling chair.

Kate's trailblazing 'Demi Chignon' wedding hair broke a 350-year royal tradition of bridal updos, with cascading curls falling behind her tulle veil.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles

"If Kate was getting married today, I'd modernise that look with a centre parting. She has such a beautiful face I would've framed it with a softer, tailored look, maybe even with the curtain bangs down. The curls looked quite set too, I'd brush them out to give them a bit more fluidity."

After getting his first job in a salon at just 13, Chris went on to win Young Hairdresser of the Year at 27, kickstarting his illustrious career with some of the industry's biggest names; Kate Moss, Ariana Grande, Adele and Dua Lipa, to name just a few.

Before we close our chat, I ask Chris if he could pinpoint a career-defining moment in his 27-year experience working with hair.

Chris Appleton is Kim Kardashian's go-to hairstylist

"Moving to America," he says. "A lot changed for me when I moved seven years ago. I took a leap of faith to see if I could go to Hollywood. I'm just a guy from Leicester and didn't really believe that I could ever do that, so the fact that I've managed to is something I feel so proud of."

And as for hair trends that Chris thinks should stay in 2023? "The mullet. That can stay exactly where it is."