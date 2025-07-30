The Skims Face Wrap for a snatched jaw sold out so I found a cheaper alternative

In case you missed it, the Skims Face Wrap sold out in minutes after Kim Kardashian posted all about it, but why is it so special? Well, according to the website it It features Skims' signature sculpting fabric and 'collagen yarns' for ultra-soft jaw support. It also has velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck to allow for easy, everyday wear.

AT A GLANCE The Skims Face Wrap, $48 £52

Kim Kardashian revealed that she has worked on this innovation for "a really long time".

Our Head of Beauty is a little sceptical about its claims but thinks it could be a "good go-to for the night before a special event".

I've found a lookalike at Amazon for a fraction of the cost.

Kim said in an Instagram video: "We've been doing shape wear for a really long time and now we're going to offer amazing face shape wear which is just such a necessity. This material is actually infused with collagen yearns and it's just this amazing jaw support. You can see that it just snatches your chinny chin chin with the jaw and it's super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house. I really wanted to do these - we've been working on them for a long time and I'm really happy that you guys can see it."

Beauty influencer Jasmine Alishaa tried on the Face Wrap and shared her verdict with her followers. "My favorite part is how this goes around your neck because the other ones slip off so easily." She concluded: "Thank you to Skims for giving me this snatched jaw line."

The reaction on Instagram is seriously divided. Some are asking if it's an April Fool's Day joke, others are sceptical about the 'collagen yearns' and asking for more information about that.

HELLO!'s Head of Beauty Cassie Steer tells me: “When it comes to skin vs gravity we know who is ultimately going to win out so I was a little sceptical about Kim’s foray into ‘face sculpting’ (skincare is never going to be able to offer any kind of discernible lift either). BUT I do think a face strap could be useful for helping your firming serum to absorb better (a bit like an overnight face mask would) and the strap itself may offer temporary improvements in snatching your jawline or reducing puffiness so could be a good go-to for the night before a special event. For mouth breathers like myself, it could also be a less extreme way of encouraging nose breathing than mouth tape.”

© Instagram Kim Kardashian posted about the new launch on her Instagram account

Delving in to the reviews even more, a lot of people are saying you can get similar on Amazon. One follower wrote: "You can get them on Amazon for $12. I love mine! Helps with sleep creases/wrinkles and keeps my mouth closed while I sleep."

As Skims is all sold out of the $48 / £52 Face Wrap I took that advice and looked on Amazon for an alternative. Granted, it won't be the same but I'm intrigued to see if it works and I'd rather not spend a lot of money on something that might not.

The 'V' Face Mask on Amazon UK has pretty decent reviews, with one fan writing: "I’m really impressed with this V Face Mask! The material feels high-quality and soft on the skin. It’s very easy to use and fits perfectly without feeling too tight or uncomfortable. I love that it’s adjustable—you can tighten or loosen it to your exact size. It stays in place well and gives. Definitely a great addition to my skincare routine."

What's so special about this one? Well, it's made of breathable ice silk fabric, so it stays cool. Perfect for hot days and sensitive skin. It’s highly elastic, breathable, and the verdict is that it feels soft and smooth against the skin. It's also ergonomically designed to fit most face shapes and skin types.

The one from Amazon US, is praised for being comfortable. "I was skeptical at first, but this facelift surprised me," said one fan.

© Amazon The Skims face wrap alternative I'm adding to my basket

"I'm pleasantly surprised. The material is elastic yet durable, hypoallergenic, and breathable thanks to its microperforations. It adapts well to the shape of the face without causing discomfort or marks. I've used it consistently for 30–40 minutes a day and have noticed a slight reduction in sagging around the jawline. It's ideal for complementing facial care routines or post-treatments. It's a practical and comfortable option for those of us looking to tone our faces without invasive procedures."