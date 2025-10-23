Can this LED face mask transform my 43-year-old skin and soften my neck lines?

You've seen them all over Instagram, TikTok and on your favourite celebrity Reels, with users claiming their skin has never looked better. LED face masks are no longer reserved for in-spa experiences - they're mainstream, and a part of many people's beauty routine. After seeing my feed glow with LED face masks, I wanted to give one of the most popular a go. Specifically, the Project E Beauty LumaLux Pro LED Red Light Therapy Mask, dubbed 'the LED mask for Aging Skin' which targets fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation and redness - all things my 43-year-old skin suffer from.

What sets this mask apart for me, before I've even tried it, is its speed; while some of its competitors recommend masks be worn for 10 - 15minutes a day, the LumaLux needs just three minutes to do its thing. Since we're all busy with a capital B, that's one easy addition to your evening skincare routine that won't set you back.

And more specifically, this has an additional mask for the neck and décolletage. Using the same science as the face mask, it's designed to rejuvenate the neck area too. Since that's one of the places we age most, and forget to treat, this is a wonder-mask IMO.

If you need a crash course on the benefits of an LED Face Mask, we're here to help. Using a range of LEDS, the masks deliver different wavelengths of light to the skin, stimulating cellular changes to address various skin concerns from blemishes to wrinkles to sun damage and improving scarring.

Dr. Kara MBchB MRCGP, shares her insights on how LED light therapy actually works on the skin: "There are numerous studies out there that show the effectiveness of LED to rejuvenate your skin, and scientists have known for years that visible light can affect how the cells of your body work. Different wavelengths of light penetrate the skin at different depths. Red penetrates the deepest and work on things called fibroblasts which help us to make more collagen helpful to rejuvenate our appearance."

It's the same type of light therapy you might see at your dermatologist's office, except you can wear the mask while doom-scrolling in your PJS.

The talked about features on the LumaLux

The LumaLux mask might look like others you've seen on the market, but its features are extremely impressive. Promising professional-grade results in just three minutes, the LumaLux mask features 800 LED lights, which the brand claims is 400% more lights compared to its competitors. This means every part of the face is covered and treated, from the tip of your forehead to the point of your chin.

Another point of difference of this mask is that each light bulb contains four LEDs, divided into red, infrared, green and blue, which can be used in eight combinations to create a mask that works for you and your needs.

And not only does it feature infrared, but the next level of light - deep-infrared, which is able to penetrate further into the skin than your classic LED lights. Why is that important? Because the deeper penetration supports more intense collagen production, keeping skin plump and firm and fine lines at bay.

Plus, it's made from flexible, lightweight 100% soft silicone, with built-in cushion eye protection for maximum light exclusion and maximum comfort.

You can purchase just the mask, or add on extras like the LED neck and décolletage mask for an extra cost. Celebrity fans of the brand include Lori Harvey, Alison Brie and Spice Girl Mel B.

My review of the LumaLux Pro

I'm no novice to an LED Face Mask but I was initially struck by how easy to set up the LumaLux Pro is. All it needed was a few hours of charging before its first use. It’s made of super soft, flexible silicone, with hundreds of tiny lights embedded inside, and it couldn't be easier to use. You strap it on, choose your setting from the small remote control device and you're good to go. There's no wires or need to plug in to a socket, so you really can recline and relax while you wear it.

I've been testing the LumaLux Face and Neck

What I found great about this mask in the first wear was the comfort factor. Other masks I've used have slid off my face, or taken a while to adjust to be comfortable but this is super soft, with cushioned eye area for maximum chill points; plus, you're only wearing it for three minutes, so even if it isn't the comfiest for you, you can withstand wearing it for such a short amount of time. It shuts off automatically after three minutes too, so you don't have to worry about setting a timer or even shutting it down.

I used it in the evening, after cleansing and before applying my skincare. I've used other masks in the past that you need to wear for 10-15 minutes, so this was so much easier to squeeze into my already packed pre-bedtime routine. If you have kids, you know how precious that 'you' time is after your child is in bed!

LumaLux Face Fact Box Targets fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, dullness, redness and scarring.

400% more LEDs than the industry average with 800 high-grade LEDs.

Clinical level results in quick 3-minute sessions.

7 colours, plus infrared and deep infrared. Scientifically proven wavelengths (460-1072nm) for comprehensive skin rejuvenation.



60-day money back guarantee.

I actually popped this on while in bed, having my last few minutes of scroll time before sleeping. If evening use isn't for you, I'd say use it first thing in the morning, while you're waiting for the kettle to boil or prepping breakfast. Honestly, it can slip into your routine so easily - I'd just save it for wearing at home, I'm not sure your fellow commuters or school run mums are quite ready for the mask in the wild just yet.

The luxurious packaging of the Project E Beauty LumaLux Face

Let's get down to the results. Consistency is key for this, and with daily use you will see results. Me testing this coincided with a hormonal breakout on my chin area (yes, even at 43-years-old) and after a few days of using the mask on the 'Soothing' mode, they had reduced in their redness. The rest of the time, I flitted between Intense Youth Boost Mode and Deep Infrared Therapy. A week in and I didn't see a great deal of progress but as the days wore in, I noticed my skin looked more even and toned; the red areas, which I suffer from, seemed reduced, pigmentation generally more even and my '11' frown lines less deep.

And it's my neck where I saw the biggest difference, wearing the add-on mask. The 'necklace' lines I have on my neck, and the fine lines on my décolletage, were improved after a week or two. They're still there, but seem less obvious. The mask did encourage me to care for this area more; I cleansed it, like my face, before use and followed up religiously with a neck cream, something I quite often skip.

Unboxing the LumaLux was dreamy, too. It's very compact in packaging, and comes with a chic, soft travel pouch so you can take your mask on the go. One thing I felt it missed was a handy one-pager, or small sticker, to keep with the mask for reference on which light 'mode' you want; it's in the booklet, included in the box, but some sort of sticker to place on the power bank could help.

For £309, you can purchase just the face mask (the neck and décolletage mask comes in at £299 if bought alone, or you can bundle the face and neck masks together for £509 / and I think it's a wise investment. I love that this mask allows you to pick and choose how you want to treat your skin, rather than a blanket 'one mode fits all' approach. Because we often do suffer from spots and blemishes while battling fine lines and wrinkles, or find scarring is bothering us more once the overall tone is more even. The fact you can treat your neck too is such a genius add on. No one wants a super youthful complexion with a neck that gives the game away.

The LumaLux Dome from Project E Beauty

Project E Beauty also offers a range of other skincare and bodycare gadgets, including the SERA Vacuum Body Contour Device, that uses vacuum therapy, EMS and red light therapy to sculpt, smooth and tone the body, the £19 Ice Roller Cryotherapy Treatment, a quick glow-giving facial fix, and the LumaLux Dome Face & Body LED Red Light Therapy Device, for skin and body rejuvenation.

