I tried L'OCCITANE's Overnight Reset Serum on my dry skin – and I can confirm it's worth the hype

To wake up with a glowing complexion, every evening skincare routine needs two things; a trusty smoothing serum followed by a nourishing moisturiser to lock everything in. L'OCCITANE's bestselling beauty heroes promise just that and more – and I was tasked with putting the brand's luxurious favourites to the test.

As someone who suffers from dry skin throughout the year, trying out L'OCCITANE's Overnight Reset Serum was a no-brainer for me. Combining a hydrating formula with barrier-repair properties, the oil-based saviour felt exactly what my skin was crying out for.

© L'Occitane L'OCCITANE'S Overnight Reset Serum is suitable for all skin types

L'OCCITANE Overnight Reset Serum – the details

L'OCCITANE's glowing Overnight Reset Serum works for all skin types, promising to transform your skin overnight and leave your skin feeling refreshed. Made from 100% organic immortelle extract that's been grown in Corsica, the vegan hydrating serum works to firm and smooth the skin while you sleep, reducing signs of fatigue while strengthening the skin's barrier.

L'OCCITANE Overnight Reset Serum - first impressions

First of all, like all of L'OCCITANE's products, the Overnight Serum's packaging is stunning. It has a luxe-looking ombre appearance with the brand's signature yellow hues and a purple lid. The oil-based texture glides on beautifully without feeling greasy, leaving a glowing finish, provided by the thousands of golden micro-oil concentrated bubbles that release as the product is massaged into the skin.

The scent is also lovely. It's fresh and fruity without being overpowering, and it's hypoallergenic for sensitive skin. I love the classic pump, as I find that pipette droppers can result in using too much product, but L'OCCITANE's sturdy pump gave me full control of how much serum I was using – and a little goes a long way.

L'OCCITANE Overnight Reset Serum - the results

After several days of applying the Overnight Reset Serum in the evening, my skin is definitely looking brighter. After pairing the serum with the Immortelle Divine Cream, my dry skin looked glowy when I woke up, and it stayed that way even after applying my makeup. If you're a Gua Sha user, the serum is also great for giving a lovely sheen to the skin and that allows the tool to glide nicely, so it's found a double purpose in my routine.

© Sophie Bates The serum has a lightweight consistency © Sophie Bates The serum gives a glowy finish

What to pair the L'OCCITANE Overnight Reset Serum with

To get the best results from any serum, it's always wise to follow with a moisturiser, and I've been using the L'OCCITANE Immortelle Divine Cream with the Overnight Reset Serum. Described as a 'naturally-derived alternative to retinol', the rich cream feels so nourishing on the skin, and it gave me a healthy glow from the first application.

The moisturiser is suitable for day and night, and the consistency is super rich (if that's your thing). It works to visibly correct fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. The creamy texture was exactly what my dry skin needed, so it's one I'll be reaching for daily – particularly as the weather gets cooler.

L'OCCITANE Overnight Reset Serum - final verdict

If you're looking for a serum that will bring dull-looking skin back to life throughout the year, the Overnight Reset Serum is definitely one to have on your radar. It's hydrating, firming, and smoothing, and the gorgeous scent is one you'll actually be excited to put on your skin every night. I would recommend pairing it with the L'OCCITANE Immortelle Divine Cream and the two combined left my skin feeling so soft and smooth – and I think they'll be an absolute saviour for my skin during the autumn and winter.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner L''OCCITANE. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

