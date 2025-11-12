Clarins just reduced the price of its advent calendar – and it includes Princess Kate-approved products

In just a couple of weeks, advent calendars will start making their way out of cupboards and onto countertops. And whilst traditionalists will be displaying the chocolate kind in their kitchen, modernists may lean towards the biggest festive trend this side of the millenium – beauty advent calendars.

For those drawn to a more natural beauty aesthetic (and something that would no doubt earn Princess Kate’s approval), Clarins’ 12 Day Advent Calendar is the one to know. Curated with skincare, body care and makeup products, it includes something that the Princess of Wales is known to have in her beauty arsenal: the Natural Lip Perfector Glow.

In 2019, when she was still the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate accidentally declared her love for the Clarins hero product when she applied it whilst sitting in the stands at Wimbledon. The 'melting gel' formula gloss gives lips just a hint of subtle natural color. The royal love affair makes sense, given we know Kate prefers natural-looking makeup.

Clarins is a Parisian, family-owned beauty brand that was founded in 1954. Long before the ‘clean-girl aesthetic’ started trending, Clarins was creating high-quality, plant-derived formulas that deliver natural, but still elevated, skin results. So, if natural radiance coupled with long-term skin health is your goal, you can’t go wrong with its 12 Day Advent Calendar.

Clarins 12 Day Advent Calendar £95 £76 at Clarins

Stacked behind the 12 doors is, of course, the Natural Lip Perfector, as well as a host of mini and full-size products. That includes:

Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser

Total Eye Lift

Beauty Flash Balm

Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask

SOS Primer

Wonder Volume Mascara

Lip Comfort Oil

Velvet Cleansing Milk

Exfoliating Body Scrub

Moisture Rich Body Lotion

Tonic Bath

The products inside the advent calendar are worth £167 if you were to buy them all separately. It was originally priced at £95, but Clarins has just reduced the price to £76 – which means you’re saving a total of £91 (which works out over 54%) when buying the calendar, relative to the price of the items.

Reviews are describing the Clarins advent calendar packaging as “elegant and chic”

If you have a bit more budget to play with, Clarins also has a 24 Day Advent Calendar for sale for £155. This one is a curated selection of its best-selling products, and is perfect for discovering new products to add to your beauty arsenal. It includes four full-size products: Wonder Volume XXL Mascara, Hydra Essentiel Lip Balm, Hydra Essentiel Day Cream and Lip Comfort Oil.

What do the reviews say about Clarins’ advent calendars?

Organised beauty buffs who already have their Clarins advent calendars sorted have been leaving rave reviews about the contents online. One reads: “The products inside are carefully selected to offer a mix of makeup and skincare. I'm completely won over by this set, which allows you to discover several products from the brand.”

Another says: “This is the third year I’ve bought the Clarins advent calendar. It’s definitely the best after trying a number of others – no contest, worth every penny.”

And it’s not just the products getting raved about – the packaging has been described as “elegant and chic” by buyers. One reviewer beamed: “This Clarins advent calendar is absolutely wonderful. Visually, it's gorgeous and well designed, with the compartments and colours perfectly chosen.”

