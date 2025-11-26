Budget beauty buys seeing our editors through to pay day

With December creeping ever closer, our bank accounts are feeling emptier by the day – and payday still feels a long way off. If you've reached the bottom of your moisturiser or run out of your favourite lip balm, fear not – there's a wealth of budget-friendly beauty options to see you through.

These are the ones HELLO!'s Beauty Collective buys on repeat…

The simple makeup remover

Glynis Barber appreciates eye makeup remover that doesn't trouble her eyes

"Let's be honest, keeping up a beauty routine ain't cheap. Skincare and treatments; it all adds up. The good news is there are some brands that give great value for less. The very reasonably priced DoSe range is a favourite of mine. I pretty much love all of their products but swear by their 'Granactive Retinoid 5% Serum', £22 / $34, as well as their 'Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum', which is the same price.

"However, there's one product that's cheap as chips that I've used for decades and see no reason whatsoever to change it. It's the 'Kind to Eyes Makeup Remover' by Simple and costs £6.53 / $4.20. When I first discovered it, I was looking for a non-oily makeup remover as my eyes are sensitive to oils. The Simple version is a clear liquid and doesn't irritate eyes and removes makeup brilliantly. And let's be honest, it's a product that many of us use a lot.

"I've come across other, more expensive brands over the years that were also non-oily but see no reason to switch as the Simple works so well. They used to do a travel size that you could get in the airport, but for some inexplicable reason, no longer offer it. Why? It was brilliant for travel. But as long as they never discontinue the large size, I'll be happy." – Glynis Barber, HELLO! Wellness Columnist

The budget balm

Vanese Maddix loves a budget lip balm

"I am all for affordable beauty buys that seamlessly integrate into your routine. A while back, while heading to the checkouts at Boots, I stumbled across the Boots own-brand 'Glossy Lip Balm' £3. I'd heard lots of glowing reviews about the lip balm, including comparisons to higher-end lip products. All of the shades were on offer for £2.50, so I thought I'd put the vanilla flavour to the test.

"Since my first application of this lip balm, I haven’t looked back. It provides real, long-lasting moisture and hydration that lasts around the clock. It’s become my go-to for applying throughout the day, especially before bed, as by the time morning comes, my lips still look and feel hydrated.

"I'm so in love with the balm that I’ve even gone back for other flavours. What started as a purchase on a whim has turned into one of my favourite lip buys to date, and at such an affordable price." – Vanese Maddix, freelance beauty journalist

The reliable range

Beauty Editor Donna loves everything from Cerave

"For anyone on a budget who is looking for great skincare, I always steer them towards the CeraVe aisle. All of their products deliver, and as they are formulated by dermatologists, they are trusted with any skin type. The Cerave Daily Moisturising Lotion, £11.38 / $14.97, is a staple in my household. I use it on my face and body, and my kids and husband use it too. You'll find a bottle in pretty much every room in my house!"

The purifying spritz

Normally a self-confessed skincare snob, Cassie loves a budget purifying spritz

"The most affordable product in my skincare arsenal that I actually part money with (and as a self-confessed skincare snob that’s saying something) is Clinisoothe's '+Skin Purifier', £26.23 / $19.68. I first discovered it thanks to the brilliant clinical aesthetician Pamela Marshall of Mortar and Milk long before 'hypochlorous' became the viral skincare buzzword it is today. Now that my hormones have entered their rebellious perimenopausal era, this gentle mist has been a saviour; soothing, calming and restoring balance while keeping rosacea-related redness on my nose in check. It's one of the few products I repurchase on repeat (thank you Amazon)." – Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty

The bath booster

Ateh loves to sink into a relaxing bath

"I love a decadent bath, it's my therapy, my happy place and helps me feel grounded. When payday is looming and the purse strings start to feel tight, I can always rely on the fact that Westlabs' 'Epsom Healing Salt' £3.78 / $3.61, will power my baths and help my post-workout muscles to feel relaxed and soothed. It's also great if you're feeling a bit puffy and bloated, as the salts have been used for hundreds of years to help soothe and nurture the body." – Ateh Jewel, freelance beauty editor

The makeup bag staple

Sidra blends her beauty with a reliable tool

"Being lucky enough to test and trial some of the most luxurious beauty brands as part of my job, I pride myself on being able to identify which ones are actually worth the extra pennies versus which ones lack substance behind the smoke and mirrors of branding and packaging. Whenever I test a new product, I ask myself whether I'd continue using it if I no longer worked in the industry, and whether I could see myself committing to a repeat purchase. One that has stood the test of time and been in my makeup bag long before I worked in beauty is the iconic Beauty Blender, £12.92 / $17. Yes, the bright pink egg-shaped sponge that gives a skin-like finish to make-up that no other brand has, in my opinion, yet replicated.

"This budget-friendly staple serves as the finishing touch that takes makeup blending to another level of smooth, and whilst I have a core arsenal of incredible makeup brushes, I’ll always reach for this as the finishing touch, or all-in-one tool in a pinch. Don't fall for any of the dupes – this one is a cult classic for a reason." – Sidra Imtiaz, freelance beauty writer

The curl definer

© Phill Taylor Melanie nourishes her hair with budget-friendly buys

"Looking after curly hair often feels like a full-time job, but Pantene Pro-V's 'Defined Curls Shampoo', £6 / $8.56, makes it that little bit easier. I've been using it for over a month now, and my curls are certainly softer, plus they're still frizz-free at the end of the day, when in the past they started to separate and look slightly less styled when home time rolled around. I've used shampoos of all price points, from in excess of £50 to bottles that cost less than my morning coffee, leading me to wonder how much I need to spend on haircare. This shampoo is gentle and infuses my mane with essential nutrients, keeping it light and bouncy. I'm almost at the bottom of the bottle and with pay not here yet, I'll be adding this to my basket again this week." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.