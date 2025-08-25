This is Molly-Mae's new favourite facial cleanser: 'I absolutely love it'

Molly-Mae Hague has her pick of beauty products and her skin is so flawless, I always take note when she recommends a product, especially as she's usually filming herself using it. The latest in Molly-Mae's roster is a facial cleanser that she calls "amazing", especially when her skin is feeling tight and dry.

The mum-of-one revealed she's been using the Aveeno Face Calm+Restore Foaming Cleanser

The product is on sale at Amazon, reduced to £8.19 / $13.

The 26-year-old shared her latest evening skincare routine to her 8.5M Instagram followers in a series of Stories marked as 'ad', and revealed that it's a budget friendly facial cleanser, and a moisturiser from the same range, that she's been relying on of late.

"My skin's been so dry at the minute, so I'm trying to use products that I know help keep my skin moisturised and this cleanser for me is so good at not drying me out," Molly-Mae tells her fans. Filming herself in her luxurious bathroom, the maebe founder proceeds to apply the Aveeno Face Calm+Restore Foaming Cleanser to cleanse the skin.

"I've been using this product range for months and months now, I've been absolutely loving it," she says. "This cleanser is also amazing at removing makeup, like stubborn mascara, and everything, like I absolutely love it for taking off my makeup as well."

As she washes off the cleanser, she adds. "There's no better feeling than this, I love giving my face a really good clean!," she adds.

A makeup free Molly-Mae follows her facial cleanse up by applying the Aveeno Calm+Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser. "It's become such a staple for me in my skin care routine. I find the consistency is so different to anything else I've used before, it's got a really gorgeous gel texture to it that I love."

Signing off her video, Molly-Mae quips: "Feeling much fresher now!"

According to the brand's description, Molly-Mae's go-to cleanser has been designed for sensitive skin, to remove makeup and impurities without stripping the skin. With ingredients such as Soothing Oat, Calming Feverfew, and Hyaluronic Acid, it's a cleanser that cleanses while maintaining the skin's barrier. I love that the gel formula transforms to a foam, which probably helps the skin to feel even fresher.

You can apply to damp skin, massage into skin and remove with a damp muslin cloth.

What are verified shoppers saying about Aveeno Calm & Restore Foaming Cleanser?

Over 300 shoppers have rated Molly-Mae's cleanser as five stars on Amazon, as a gentle enough for daily uses facial cleanser.

One Amazon shopper wrote that it's "become a non-negotiable in my skincare routine", citing it's non-irritating and gentle formula as a reason she's on her 12th bottle of it.

Others claim they bought the cleanser after seeing it on TikTok, and weren't disappointed. "It is absolutely as amazing as I had been influenced to believe. It is soft and gentle on the skin whilst doing a fab job of cleansing my skin each day. You only need a couple of pumps so it lasts a long time. This is a permanent staple of my daily skin care routine now!"

The nice scent, value for money and non drying formula are some other keywords shoppers use for this product. The only slightly negative reviews are to say that it doesn't always remove mascara, and it is not the best option for those with acne or pigmented skin as the formula is considered too gentle.