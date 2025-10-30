Look tired all the time? This viral makeup trick banishes eye bags instantly

Is it just me, or are there days when the bathroom mirror is just simply unforgiving? Even if you've slept well and feel energetic, those dark circles and under-eye bags are still there, making your face look so tired, even if that's not really an accurate reflection of your mood. The good news is that our trusted BFF (make-up!) has a solution up her sleeve, and this time it comes in the form of an easy, quick and surprisingly effective beauty trick. The best part? You can fake a good night's sleep without needing any special skills or complicated steps. What you will need, though, is two shades of concealer, two shades of blush and our clever guide to strategic application that makes all the difference.

Bright eyes are a goal at any age, and this viral hack conquered social media because it's so simple and so effective. It's a fast technique that revitalises your face and restores a rested look that seems to be harder to achieve with each year that passes.

1/ 7 © @veronikapafikk Dot the concealer just under the corner of your eyes Step 1: Illuminate The initial phase of this technique focuses on targeted illumination to counteract shadowing. Apply the lighter shade of concealer precisely to the deepest, most recessed point of the inner tear trough (the inner corner contour of the under-eye area). This strategic application is designed to optically neutralise the shadow that naturally occurs in this area, which can make the eye appear tired. Use a minimal amount and focus strictly on the deepest point. The primary objective here is highlighting and illumination, not full-coverage camouflage.

2/ 7 © @veronikapafikk This two-shade application will help create a natural, subtle gradient. Step 2: Correct and balance with a darker concealer Apply a second layer of concealer that is closer to your natural skin tone (or slightly darker than the brightening shade used in Step 1). Place this second shade next to the first. By employing this "play of light and shadow," the blended result achieves a more natural-looking correction that’s superior to a flat, single-colour application.



3/ 7 © @veronikapafikk Adding colour will help create a natural 'lifting' effect Step 3: Apply the first liquid blush It's time for the next key step: applying the first of your two liquid blush shades to help neutralise dark circles. Choose a light and luminous shade, like a soft pink or a subtle peach, that harmonises with your skin without being too bright. Apply a dot right next to the second concealer. This addition of colour will brings a hint of freshness to the face, creating a natural lifting effect.



4/ 7 © @veronikapafikk Choose a slightly more vibrant shade: pink, coral, or fuchsia Step 4: Add a dot of more intense liquid blush Apply a more vibrant liquid blush precisely to the outermost part of your dark circles, under the outer corner of your eye. This step will help create a smooth transition between concealer and blush.

5/ 7 © @veronikapafikk Use a precision brush for this step Step 5: Blend the concealer With a small makeup brush, carefully blend the entire area where you applied the concealer, starting from the tear duct and moving outwards, following the natural shape of your dark circles. This step is key to achieving a uniform and professional finish; it avoids harsh-looking contrasts and most importantly, helps prevent the makeup from settling in fine lines.

6/ 7 © @veronikapafikk Use a thicker, dense brush to blend the blush Step 6: The final touch: blend the blusher outwards Using a slightly thicker blending brush, seamlessly diffuse the applied blush (and previous concealer) upward along the cheekbone, directing the movement toward the temple and hairline. The purpose of this upward-sweeping motion is to create both a natural finish and an optical lift and instantly enhancing your facial contours, for a more awake and overall lifted appearance.