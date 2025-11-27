I used Dua Lipa’s new skincare line for a week and here’s how it transformed my face

Between freezing temperatures, the chaos of my social calendar this time of year and hormones, my skin has been acting up in all kinds of ways lately. I’ve got spots and my T-zone is oily, yet my cheeks are dry and irritated. One word springs to mind: unbalanced.

So, when I found out that Dua Lipa had released a skincare line designed to balance and renew, I saw it as my last-ditch effort to coax a sense of calm back into my face. The pop star, 30, has teamed up with science-powered beauty brand Augustinus Bader to create a three-step regime, complete with a cleanser, ‘glow complex’ and moisturiser.

You may be familiar with Augustinus Bader. The eponymous label of Prof Augustinus Bader MD, PhD, a world-renowned expert in stem cell research, is beloved by celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian. But there’s one sticking point: the products are pretty pricey.

Take the cult-loved Rich Cream, for example, which will set you back $550/£435 for a 100ml bottle. The cutting-edge formula contains the brand's signature Trigger Factor Complex (officially known as TFC8) which adapts to your skin’s needs and works to improve skin health, based on those needs, with every use. Or there’s its new Vitamin C Serum, which costs $380/£290 for a 30ml tube.

I get it – these products are out of most people’s budgets. But you know who else gets that? Dua Lipa. The Levitating singer’s three-step range with Augustinus Bader – named DUA by AB – is available at a significantly lower price point. The products are powered by a more measured Trigger Factor Complex (TFC5, to be technical) which is a proprietary technology tailored for skin with minimal to moderate damage.

In short, DUA by AB products are better suited to younger skin or people without many complexion woes. It delivers renewal signals in a more measured way than Augustinus Bader’s signature products, and also promotes natural skin health by supporting its barrier and enhancing long-term elasticity.

Dua said the line "was created to be her everyday essential – a skincare routine that’s clean, effective and effortless". She added: "Augustinus Bader Science was the only partner I trusted to bring this vision to life. Powered by their breakthrough TFC5 technology, [the products] adapt to your skin’s unique needs, enhancing its health and resilience over time."

My review of DUA by AB...

Step 1: Balancing Cream Cleanser

The first step to balanced skin is a good cleanser. This clarifying cream-to-foam formula is powerful enough to remove makeup, SPF, oil and buildup, but it doesn’t over-strip. I used it morning and night, and after three days, noticed my skin was much less shiny day-to-day. Yet, it felt more plump and hydrated. My read on this cleanser is that it is a true multitasker. It doesn’t spark any extreme change, but I felt like my skin was significantly more balanced than it had been before I started using it.

Step 2: Supercharged Glow Complex

Is it a serum? Is it a treatment? I’m not too sure – but either way, this glow complex does exactly what it says on the tin. I suffer from acne scarring (okay, I’ll admit that I am a chronic spot picker) and this vitamin-rich formula worked overtime to visibly fade those marks much quicker than any other product I’ve tried. It also gave my skin a radiance I haven’t seen since summer.

Step 3: Renewal Cream

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of Dua Lipa’s new skincare line is this moisturiser. Rich but not heavy, my skin grew increasingly smoother after every use, with the irritated dry patches on my cheeks totally disappearing within a week. Two pumps is all it takes to make my face look refreshed without adding any shine or oil – and it’s a dream under makeup, as the formula blurs skin texture.

Why you should trust me

I’m Josie O’Brien, HELLO!’s Creative Content Writer, and I have the enviable task of putting the newest and most exciting beauty launches to the test. As a self-confessed formula nerd, I’ve developed a keen sense for which ingredients truly deserve their flowers, and which ones don’t quite deliver. With that in mind, I can say with confidence that DUA by AB is not only worthy of your attention, but also a brilliant way to experience Augustinus Bader’s world–renowned stem cell technology without parting with hundreds of pounds.

My final thoughts on DUA by AB

The range is a great entry into the luxury world of Augustinus Bader, particularly for Gen Z beauty enthusiasts with minimal damage to their cells.

I love how it delivers renewal signals in a measured way and promotes the skin’s natural health, as this is ideal for cultivating a strong barrier and long-term elasticity.

Its foolproof: just three products and a clear order to apply them in.

