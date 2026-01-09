Hailey Bieber announces international move as billion-dollar beauty empire expands

Hailey Bieber is expanding her beauty empire Down Under, revealing that Rhode will launch in Australia and New Zealand in a major international move for the company. The Rhode founder took to Instagram on January 8 to announce the exciting news with a striking black-and-white promotional image.

"Hi Australia + New Zealand," the caption read. "The world of Rhode is on the way. We're so happy to announce that our lineup of curated everyday essentials is coming to Australia and New Zealand very soon. Starting February 12th at 6am AEDT, our complete collection on rhodeskin.com will ship to both countries. We're also incredibly excited to partner exclusively with @meccabeauty in Australia and New Zealand. On February 12th, you’ll be able to shop Rhode online and at MECCA’s Bourke Street and George Street flagship locations, followed by most stores on February 13th."

"It's been such a treat to grow our community around the globe and bring Rhode into the daily routines of so many people. thank you for all your continued love and support—we have so much more to look forward to together."

© Rhode Hailey shared the announcement alongside a striking photo

The post featured a headshot photograph of Hailey gazing directly into the camera, dressed in a simple white shirt. The skincare mogul's luscious locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was kept natural and radiant.

The launch will introduce Rhode’s minimalist aesthetic to local beauty shelves, complete with sleek grey fixtures and its tightly edited assortment of skincare and makeup. Shoppers can expect hero products like the viral Peptide Lip Treatment, alongside barrier-supporting moisturisers, serums and hybrid blush formulas.

As soon as Hailey rang in the New Year, she was sure to tease the brand's new launches. Earlier this year, Rhode offered a subtle preview of what’s ahead in 2026 through a teaser carousel shared on Instagram. The nine-frame post mixed stills and video opened with an appearance from Justin Bieber, sporting what looked to be a blemish patch front and centre.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rho Hailey Bieber is bringing Rhode to Australia and New Zealand

Elsewhere in the carousel, sharp-eyed fans spotted clues pointing to supersized editions of the cult Peptide Lip Treatment, alongside fresh shades and finishes, a brand-new contour stick, and a rich, peptide-packed treatment designed to target the skin barrier.

© Stevie Dance Hailey Bieber for Rhode Skin

Hailey's family home in Los Angeles

In 2020, the skincare mogul and her husband, Justin Bieber, dropped an eye-watering $25.8 million to secure their primary residence in Beverly Park. The '80s-built property boasts 11,145 square feet on 2.5 acres and received a swanky upgrade courtesy of a Dubai developer.

The couple's home, where they are currently raising their son Jack Blues, features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a sprawling suite decked with a chrome tub sat beneath a crystal chandelier. The opulence doesn't end there – Hailey and Justin installed floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook their full-scale tennis court, infinity pool, and grand loggia.

Rhode's billion dollar fortune

Back in May last year, Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a $1 billion dollar deal that came only three years after Hailey debuted the company. Rhode made its North America debut at Sephora in September with a remarkable record-breaking success. The beauty brand raked in over $10 million in beauty sales at Sephora U.S. within the first 48 hours of its highly anticipated launch. According to YipitData, Rhode made up almost 40% of sales at Sephora on September 4 – the day of its debut – at the 2,000 stores and websites in the US and Canada.

Despite having sold her company to e.l.f. Beauty, Hailey has continued to serve as the chief creative officer of Rhode. Hailey previously opened up about what she intends on doing with her billion-dollar fortune. "'I want to preserve that for my son's future," she shared during an interview with WSJ. Magazine for the Innovators issue. "It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it."