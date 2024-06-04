The ultimate celebrity beauty muses, as chosen by experts

From Halle Berry’s era-defining pixie cut to to Amy Winehouse's trademark eyeliner and Taylor Swift’s iconic red lips, celebrities are the ultimate beauty muses - even for beauty editors. Discover the A-Listers we look to when we're in need of makeup and hair inspiration…

Sabrina Carpenter: For relatable looks

© Getty Sabrina Carpenter is Melanie's beauty muse

"Historically, if you asked me to name my celebrity beauty icon, I’d have said Taylor Swift. The winged eyeliner (sharp enough to kill a man), the fluffy fringe, the red lips - I’ve been obsessed with her look forever.

"But I've never been able to rock red lipstick quite like she does, so I don't try to copy her makeup anymore, lesson learned.

"Sabrina Carpenter, on the other hand... Her popstar-approved makeup is wearable, dewy and fresh, and I love it. I even took a photo of the 25-year-old to the hairdresser last time I went, trying to copy her face-framing bangs.

"Thankfully, the Espresso singer doesn't gatekeep when it comes to her makeup, and shared the affordable products she (and therefore, I) use to create her trademark doe-eyed, fresh-faced look, including Makeup Foever's 'Whatever Walnut Lipliner', Makeup By Mario's 'Soft Pop Blush' in Rose Crush and NudeStix's 'Blot and Blur Matte Stick' to minimise shine.

© Getty Sabrina always looks dewy

"As for the shade of her hair, Michelle Billington, hair expert at Jerome Russell Bblonde, tells me Sabrina's shade is buttercup blonde.

"Buttercup blonde is a beautifully sunkissed shade, characterised by its warm, golden tones reminiscent of the colour of buttercups, "Michelle says. "It has a soft, sunny appearance and can vary in intensity, ranging from a light, pale blonde, to a deeper, honey-toned blonde.

READ: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship timeline – and their cheekiest couple moments so far

"Buttercup blonde adds a lot of warmth to the face, making it a universally flattering option, particularly for those with warm and neutral undertones." Noted!" - Melanie Macleod

Drew Barrymore: For beauty from within

© Getty Drew Barrymore is Donna's inspiration

"I'll be honest, I don’t normally look to celebrities for makeup or beauty inspiration as I'm a big believer in focusing on what makes you look and feel good. What suits one, might not suit the other and we are all so different, And that's what makes everyone beautiful in their own unique way.

"So when I’m asked to write about celebrities that inspire me, I look beyond what they look like. And this is why I love Drew Barrymore so much. She radiates beauty from the inside out. The actress was once quoted, "I think happiness is what makes you pretty," and I think she is right. Having had quite a tumultuous life, you can see pictures of her when she was unhappy and although she is still a natural beauty, she didn't look as good as she does now."

MORE FROM DONNA: Why being yourself is the most important beauty tool of all

"These days, for me, Drew is the epitome of beauty. Especially in the world of celebrity, where to be called 'beautiful' you often have to tick certain boxes, especially as you age. Yet Drew embraces her age with confidence and positivity and that's what makes her even more gorgeous."– Donna Francis

Jamelia: For embracing your natural hair

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jamelia is Kate's beauty icon

"Singer, actress and presenter, Jamelia has always been a celebrity beauty icon of mine. Not just for her age-defying looks but for leading the way for black British female celebrities and embracing their natural hair texture, for me the 43 year-old has been, and continues to be, an inspiration for people with Afro hair.

"Making the transition in 2015, the Hollyoaks actress said: "I did something for my daughters, I wanted to be the person they saw in the media with hair like theirs and loving it...I love my hair and I'm just sorry I didn't make the choice to return to being natural a looooong time ago."

MORE FROM JAMELIA: Why the entertainment industry has a long way to go when it comes to Afro hair

"Jamelia went on to share her knowledge and expertise with her Afro Hair Series on YouTube with styles such as canerows and her wash day essentials, empowering women to embrace their hair.

"My own natural hair journey started with my 30th birthday and the frustration of not knowing what to do with my natural texture unless it had been relaxed and/or had the life straightened out of it. But as Jamelia tells HELLO!: "We have to be brave enough to wear our hair in its natural form. Whether you're at work or picking the kids up from school, there are so many opportunities for us to unknowingly celebrate ourselves.

"When I was younger, I didn't see any black or mixed race women with their natural hair and loving it. The more that we live out loud and celebrate ourselves and affirm each other, that's what brings about change.”” – Kate Lockett

Arizona Muse: For sustainable beauty

© Getty Arizona Muse is Lydia's celebrity beauty inspiration

"I recently spoke to model and actress, Arizona Muse, for an interview in HELLO! and I was so inspired by her approach to sustainable beauty, and leading a planet-conscious lifestyle in general.

"There's no denying that the fashion and beauty industry has a big impact on the planet and even though it sometimes feels overwhelming, there are ways we can still enjoy clothes and makeup without causing so much damage.

ECO-FRIENDLY: How to recycle beauty products: the need-to-know guide

"Arizona runs DIRT, a charity that aims to help farmers grow and process all fashion's raw materials biodynamically, and she spoke so passionately about making beauty sustainable too. "We cannot have a well planet until everything living in it is well and we can't be well until the planet is well," she explained. "It goes in all directions. It's so beautiful to live in a way that means you find the sacred in everything."

"Since speaking to her, I've become more conscious about the products I use and the ways I can make sustainable choices in my own routine, especially when it comes to reducing waste." – Lydia Mormen