Zara Tindall has 'completely redone' her smile – did you notice?

Zara Tindall is one of the most effortlessly beautiful royals, always appearing radiant and fresh whether she's dressed up to the nines or rocking a laidback country look.

While her trademark blonde hair and her signature countryside chic outfits rarely change, the daughter of Princess Anne has recently made a change to her appearance, which HELLO! spotted when the equestrian was attending the races in Cheltenham last week.

Smiling widely, Zara's teeth looked the picture of perfection, and we noticed her already flawless teeth were looking a little different.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall's smile looked different at Cheltenham

Keen to work out what had changed about the royal's smile, we turned to dentist Kiren Sandhu, clinical lead at The Tooth Club, for his expert intel.

Zara Tindall's changing smile

Last year, we reported that Zara had likely worn retainers to straighten her smile in adulthood, as well as having composite bonding to her teeth to create her flawless smile.

Composite bonding is a dental procedure where a tooth-coloured resin material is applied and hardened to change the appearance of teeth, and the latest picture of the King's niece suggests she's had her bonding altered.

"It looks like Zara has either had her composite bonding refreshed or completely redone," says Kiren.

© Getty Zara's teeth in 2005, before she had them straightened

"It's likely that she has had composite bonding refreshed or redone completely to achieve a cleaner and more uniform look- A refresh is basically a touch-up where the original bonding is smoothed out and minor adjustments are made to keep it looking fresh and neat.

"This might include adding a little extra material in places where it's worn down or reshaping areas for more even coverage. If it's been redone completely that means the old composite has been fully removed and replaced with new material - this is typically done when the bonding has worn out or when someone wants a completely new look.

© Getty Zara's teeth are lovely

"The process involves reshaping and applying fresh composite, then curing it for a flawless finish."

Uniformity

"Zara's front teeth are quite uniform in size, but if you take a closer look, her canines are more rounded, and there's a soft curve to her front teeth. Composite bonding is a highly detailed procedure where patients can choose exactly how they'd like their smile to look. Everything from the shape of the canines (whether they’re curved, sharp, or rounded) to the length and edge of each tooth can be customised.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall's teeth and uniformly straight

"The rounded, curved look Zara has tends to give a more feminine, softer vibe to the smile, but a straighter, sharper edge is often associated with a more masculine, bold look."

We love Zara's new teeth and hope she's happy with them too!

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show