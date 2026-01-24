Lara Spencer is ageing backwards in youthful new photo with lookalike son - fans have a lot to say

Lara Spencer has incredible genes! The Good Morning America anchor left fans doing a double take after sharing a new photo of herself pictured with her son Duff, 24, on social media this week.

The doting mom posted a picture of the pair to mark Duff's birthday, but could easily pass as her son's sibling in the photo.

Lara and Duff were captured smiling at a table surrounded by wine glasses, and looked happy and relaxed. Lara wore her blonde hair scraped away from her face in a half up-do, and wore minimal makeup.

© Instagram Lara Spencer could pass as her son's sister in a new photo of them together

Comments included: "You both look like you've just turned 23!" and "Lara you could easily pass as Duff's sister!" Another fan wrote: "FYI Lara you look 24 in this photo."

Lara shares Duff, along with daughter Katharine, 21, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer - who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker.

© Instagram Lara Spencer is blessed with youthful looks

The couple, who split in 2015 after 15 years together, share a close co-parenting relationship.

When they announced their separation, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with her children Katharine and Duff

The former couple often reunite for special family events involving their children. They were pictured together at Duff's graduation from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, in May 2025.

He studied at the university's School of Business and both his parents were incredibly proud. Alongside a family photo from the celebrations with Duff, her ex-husband and daughter, Lara wrote: "Congrats Duff!!! We are so proud of you!! Thank you SMU and Cox and SAE for the BEST four years. We will forever be grateful."

© Instagram Lara with husband Richard McVey and her two children

Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara previously said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me.

"She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them." Lara is now married to Richard McVey back in 2016 after being set up together on a blind date. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and Duff walked his mother down the aisle to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years".

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara loves being a mom

The then 17-year-old stepped in for his mother on her special day, as her own father passed away in 2011. Lara has been an empty nester since 2023 when her youngest, Katharine, flew the nest to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The doting mom raised her children in Connecticut, where she still resides with her husband. She's very involved with her children's college lives and often goes to visit her daughter, sharing sweet updates on social media whenever she does.