Lara Spencer poses for incredible family photo with lookalike daughter, mom, sisters for celebratory reason

Lara Spencer is proving that when it comes to her family, they undoubtedly have the strongest genes out there.

The Good Morning America star is on a family trip for a very special occasion, her nephew's wedding, and gave a sweet glimpse into the celebrations.

As she reunited with her mom, sister, daughter, and more, nothing left fans more in awe than the Spencer family's lookalike appearances!

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snapshot from the wedding weekend, where the Spencer ladies – including Lara's 19-year-old daughter Katharine with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer – are pictured all together smiling ear-to-ear.

"My sisters. My mother. My daughter," she wrote in her caption next to a red heart emoji, adding: "and just a few of my amazing nieces."

The news anchor continued: "Tomorrow we celebrate the marriage of my nephew and spectacular Nicole," adding a string of more red heart emojis.

Lara's fans were left thoroughly impressed with the family portrait, and were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about it, leaving compliments galore.

"Gorgeous ladies!!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "Omg this is such a happy and beautiful pic!!" and: "Great picture of all the lovely ladies. Looks like fun! Happy wedding," as well as: "Enjoy. What a great smile fest!!" plus another fan added: "You have a bunch of beautiful family members!!!!!"

© Instagram Lara's daughter looks just like her

This summer, while only just starting, has already proved to be quite momentous and full of celebration for Lara and her family.

Earlier in May, her daughter Katharine concluded her high school career, and her mom shared plenty of glimpses from her graduation and beyond. Following the end of her senior year, Lara whisked her teenage daughter off on an epic grad trip to continue the celebrations in Florence, Italy.

© Instagram The star and her daughter spent time in Italy

After she shared a slew of photos from their time in the famed Italian city, including from outside of the Palazzo Vecchio and Museo Novecento, of Katharine enjoying and taking pictures of the stunning Florentine views, from its famed Ponte Vecchio bridge to an impressive above ground shot of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore's beautiful tower, and more, she wrote in her caption: "Florence, Italy. We came. We saw. We ate. We climbed. We learned. We ate. We shopped," in the tune of Julius Caesar's renowned Latin phrase, adding: "And we laughed a lot. Grazie Firenze."

© Instagram Lara and her family

Once Katharine's summer of celebrations is over, she will be off to her first year of college, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

And while any incoming freshman might have to deal with some homesickness at first, Katharine will have great company in none other than her mom's GMA co-worker George Stephanopoulos' youngest daughter Harper, who he shares with wife Ali Wentworth, and is also headed to the same school.