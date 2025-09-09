Meet the celebrities with some of the biggest families in Hollywood

While large households may not be as common as they once were, some of Hollywood’s most iconic celebrities continue to embrace the joys and challenges of raising numerous children and maintaining a lively and bustling home life.

From the Kardashian-Jenner clan to some familiar blockbuster faces, we’re taking a look at 12 of the biggest famous families, and what these celebs have said about raising such a big brood.

© Kevin Mazur Kris is now grandmother to an equally big brood of Kardashian kids The Kardashian-Jenners The iconic ‘momager’ and matriarch is mum to six children – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob, from her late marriage to Robert Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie, whom she shares with her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner. Appearing on daughter Khloé’s podcast Khloé in Wonderland in 2025, Kris shared, “All I ever wanted to do was have kids. I used to pray about having six kids, so when I was getting divorced from Robert, I really thought I messed up when there weren’t six of you.”

© Getty Images Kate, Susan Downey, Steven, Sawyer's wife Raye Spielberg, and Sawyer in New York City, 2024 The Spielbergs Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is not only one of the most influential directors in Hollywood history, but also a proud father of seven children. Steven shares four children – Sasha, Sawyer, Mikaela, and Destry – with his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, and has a son, Max, from his previous marriage to Amy Irving. He also adopted Kate’s daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship, and the pair have since adopted two more children, Theo and Mikaela.

© Getty Images Angelina with five of her kids at the premiere for Marvel's Eternals (2021) The Jolie-Pitts Famous exes Brad and Angelina are parents to six children together, three adopted (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) and three biological (Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox). Angelina has been praised for supporting her family’s multicultural roots, previously sharing that all her children are learning different languages. “Shi is learning Khmer, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese; Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wants to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language.”

© @christian_murphy Instagram Eddie Murphy poses with his family The Murphys Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy might just be in the running for the largest family in Hollywood, being a dad to 10 children. He had his firstborn, Eric, with Paulette McNeely, and then he shared Bella, Zola, Shayne, Bria, and Miles with his former wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. Eddie also has two more sons: Christian, with Tamara Hood, and Angel, with Mel B. Eddie is now married to model Paige Butcher, with whom he shares daughter Izzy and son Max.

© @vanderjames Instagram James shared this sweet snap of his family on Instagram The Van Der Beeks The former Dawson’s Creek star shares his sprawling Texas ranch with wife Kimberly and a brood of six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. In a heartwarming appearance on the Today Show in July 2025, James, who is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, shared how he let his kids know about his diagnosis. “They can sense that dad’s having a tough day. They know if dad’s in pain,” the star remarked. “By not telling them, I think you’re confusing them even more. Allow yourself to be surprised by their resiliency…your journey is their journey” [sic].

© Getty Images Madonna poses with her six children The Ciccones Pop superstar Madonna is mum to six children – two biological and four adopted. She shares her eldest, Lourdes, with former partner Carlos Leon, and son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She later expanded her family through adoption, welcoming David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stelle from Malawi. Madonna spoke candidly to Vanity Fair Italy about being a mother, sharing, “Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother as well as do my job. Because no matter where you are, whoever you are, having children and raising kids is a work of art. Nobody gives you a manual – you have to learn from your mistakes.”

© AFP via Getty Images Alec, Hilaria and their children at the NYC premiere of Spellbound (2024) The Baldwins Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have seven children together: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María, and Ilaria. Additionally, Alec has an older daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Hilaria shared that she loved the chaos of having a big family. “I think I naturally do well with chaos. I have trouble sitting still, and so it feeds my soul and my mind to be able to do all the amazing and unexpected things I get to do every day, with so many children. I truly love our wild life.”

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kevin poses with three of his children at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2025 The Costners The Yellowstone actor is father to seven children – Annie, Lily, and Joe with his first wife, Cindy Silva, Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney, and Cayden, Hayes, and Grace with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin spoke with People about the challenges of raising seven kids, sharing: “You love them all the same, but they are all so different, so you find ways to [raise them] without treating them all the same. You’ve got to take into consideration their differences.”

© FilmMagic Donnie, Paul, and Mark pose together at a Wahlburgers event The Wahlbergs The Wahlberg family is one of the most well-known dynasties, with roots in entertainment, business, and reality TV. At the head of the family was Donald Wahlberg Sr., who had nine children with his wife Alma Wahlberg. Among their nine kids are actors Donnie and Mark, as well as Paul, who is behind the family’s burger chain, Wahlburgers. Other siblings include Arthur, Jim, Robert, Michelle, Tracy, and the late Debbie Wahlberg, who sadly passed away. The actor married his current wife, psychologist Philipa Coan, in 2019, and the couple have since welcomed two children in 2020 and 2023.

© WireImage L-R Georgia, Rupert Murdoch, Jerry, Mick, Elizabeth, James, and Lachlan Murdoch in 2017 The Jaggers The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, is the father of eight children. His firstborn was daughter Karis with former partner Marsha Hunt, followed by another daughter, Jade, with his then-wife Bianca Jagger. Mick went on to have four children with model and actress Jerry Hall – Elizabeth, James, Georgia, and Gabriel. The singer shared his seventh child, son Lucas, with Brazilian television host Luciana Morad, and a final son, Deveraux, with his current partner, former ballerina Melanie Hamrick. A source close to the family revealed that Melanie “made the effort to get to know everyone, and they appreciate her”, adding that she has “impressive diplomatic skills”.

© Jerritt Clark Clint, his daughters, and former partner Frances at the premiere of M.F.A (2017) The Eastwoods Acting mogul Clint Eastwood is the father of eight children from six different women – he shares adopted daughter Laurie and Kimber with Roxanne Tunis, and Kyle and Alison with his first wife, actress Maggie Johnson. Clint then has two children, Scott and Kathryn, with Jacelyn Reeves, and another daughter, Francesca, with Frances Fisher. With his second wife, reporter Dina Ruiz, he has a final daughter, Morgan. Many of Clint’s children have followed in his footsteps, with Kimber, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan having all ventured into acting.