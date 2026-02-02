Do LED light therapy masks work on mature and young skin? HELLO! editors give their honest verdict

You’re probably familiar with LED face masks – those futuristic-looking devices filled with hundreds of tiny light-emitting globes that promise better skin within just a few minutes a day of being strapped to your face. But do they deserve their hype, and how far do their benefits vary, depending on skin type and age? Once reserved for high-end salons, LED masks have recently jumped into the realm of at-home beauty, with hundreds of viable options now available to purchase.

Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Face stands out in this crowded category. The mask was designed by the skincare tech brand, which was founded in 2012, with optimal light therapy in mind. It has 800 high-grade LED chips across the lightweight and flexible mask, which is significantly higher than the industry standard. Power density, wavelength precision, energy absorption, comprehensive coverage and bulb placement were all prioritised in its creation.

The LumaLux Face has eight unique treatment modes, each employing different (but all scientifically proven) light wavelengths to support skin rejuvenation – and combat every common skin concern. As such, the mask is said to offer a comprehensive boost to any complexion: it can increase collagen, smooth fine lines, target blemishes, balance hyperpigmentation, reduce redness and inflammation, and soothe irritation.

“There are numerous studies out there that show the effectiveness of LED light therapy to rejuvenate your skin,” says Dr Kara MBChB MRCGP, a registered GP and aesthetic doctor. “Scientists have known for years that visible light can affect how the cells of your body work. Different wavelengths of light penetrate the skin at different depths. Red penetrates the deepest and works on things called fibroblasts, which help us to make more collagen, helping to rejuvenate our appearance.”

Below, three HELLO! editors aged between 27 and 49 unpack the technology behind Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Face…

Josie O’Brien, 27

Skin concerns: Acne, blemishes and fine lines

Since turning 27, my skin has noticeably changed. Years of managing acne and the occasional eczema flare-up are now compounded by fine lines, dry patches and general dullness – quite the annoying medley.

The LumaLux Face Pro, however, might just be the key to offsetting these late-Twenties complexion woes. I wore the mask every night for two weeks, dedicating three minutes to red, infrared and deep infrared light, followed by three minutes of blue light. While a combined purple setting is available, I wanted to give each wavelength focused time.

The results have been subtly transformative. LED light therapy isn’t a miracle fix (especially after such a short amount of time) and I still have spots and blemishes, but my facial inflammation has visibly reduced. Plus, any spots that do crop up are far less angry.

In just a fortnight, I’d conclude that my skin is calmer, clearer and generally more balanced. It has also developed a lit-from-within look, even first thing in the morning. I’m optimistic that with continued use of the LumaLux Face Pro, my newfound glow will only become more pronounced.

Carla Challis, 43

Skin concerns: General ageing, dullness and hormonal breakouts

From the moment I opened the box, the Project E LED mask felt undeniably luxe – but it’s the results that truly impressed me. Promising more youthful-looking skin in just three minutes sounds almost too good to be true, yet after using it myself, I can confidently say this is one beauty claim that delivers.

At 43, aging is my main skincare concern. However, throw hormonal breakouts and skin dulled by everyday life into the mix, and finding a device that tackles everything feels near impossible. This mask manages it. With multiple light settings designed to address fine lines, blemishes and lacklustre skin (plus plenty more skincare woes), it offers an elevated level of versatility that many at-home devices simply don’t.

Let’s not forget, too, the addition of the neck mask, and considering this is one area that can really show your age, the mask tackles neck lines and crepey skin in that area too.

The real magic? It’s effortless. Three minutes, hands-free, and no disruption to my routine — yet my skin looks fresher, clearer and noticeably more revived. It’s rare to find a tool that feels both indulgent and effective, but this one has earned a permanent place in my skincare line-up.

Becky Donaldson, 49

Skin concerns: Redness and inflammation

Years ago I bought a course of red light therapy sessions at my local beauty salon. Proving too much of a commitment, despite being a five minute walk from my house, I didn’t manage to finish the sessions before they timed out.

The opportunity to bring a Project E Beauty LumaLux Face home definitely appealed to me, fitting in with my busy schedule. Even more convenient, results can be seen after just three-minute sessions. The lightwaves boost collagen, whilst reducing fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, redness and inflammation - all of which I need; but especially the latter two.

I used mine once a day for seven consecutive days – and definitely noticed an improvement to the tone of my complexion. And, I didn’t mind popping it on during a Netflix binge, even in company. In fact, my husband gave it a go too.

What actually is LED light therapy?

LED light therapy uses targeted wavelengths of light to gently stimulate skin cellular activity. This process has been clinically proven to support healthier, more youthful-looking complexions by helping to delay visible signs of ageing, calm inflammation, improve uneven tone and texture, and assist in the treatment of acne.

Different wavelengths (which appear as different colours) penetrate the skin at varying depths, allowing each colour light to address specific concerns. For this reason, every colour in an LED face mask corresponds to a distinct therapeutic wavelength. The most popular hue is red, which plays a big role in stimulating collagen production and thus reducing fine lines, boosting elasticity and triggering skin cells’ natural ability to repair themselves.

How to use Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Face LED mask

Begin with freshly cleansed skin that you’ve patted dry. Connect the mask to its controller, position it comfortably over your face (the flexible design makes this easy) and secure it in place with the velcro strap that reaches behind your head. To activate the device, press and hold the power button for two seconds.

The LumaLux Face starts in the default red, infrared and deep infrared setting, but you can press the mode button to access different wavelengths. As standard, each session lasts three minutes, after which the device will automatically power down – but you can change this to a six minute session. Once finished, follow with your usual skincare routine.

A full battery charge of the LumaLux mask supports up to 32 three-minute sessions or 18 six-minute sessions, depending on your chosen treatment length and model.

What are the different wavelengths in the LumaLux mask, and what do they do?

Red light: Stimulates collagen, reduces fine lines and boosts skin elasticity;

Stimulates collagen, reduces fine lines and boosts skin elasticity; Infrared light: Promotes deep cell repair, reduces inflammation, supports muscle recovery and triggers advanced phase collagen production;

Promotes deep cell repair, reduces inflammation, supports muscle recovery and triggers advanced phase collagen production; Deep infrared light: Targets static wrinkles by accelerating collagen production, deep tissue repair and reducing inflammation;

Targets static wrinkles by accelerating collagen production, deep tissue repair and reducing inflammation; Blue light: Shorter, high-energy wavelength that kills acne-causing bacteria to reduce breakouts and regulate oil production;

Shorter, high-energy wavelength that kills acne-causing bacteria to reduce breakouts and regulate oil production; Green light: Reduces hyperpigmentation by breaking down excess melanin;

Reduces hyperpigmentation by breaking down excess melanin; Purple light (red and blue): Combines acne-fighting and anti-ageing benefits of both of these wavelengths;

Combines acne-fighting and anti-ageing benefits of both of these wavelengths; Cyan light (blue and green): Soothes, heals and purifies, whilst boosting natural hydration;

Soothes, heals and purifies, whilst boosting natural hydration; Yellow light (red and green): Brightens and calms the skin, reduces redness and supports lymphatic drainage.

