Charlotte Tilbury is giving away free full-size tubes of its Magic Body Cream this Valentine's Day

It’s the Valentine’s Day treat we didn’t know we needed – but now that it’s here, we’re chasing it like a love interest. Charlotte Tilbury is giving away free full-size Magic Body Creams this 14 February, and fans of the brand are, quite literally, swooning with excitement.

Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream (which was inspired by the British beauty mogul’s award-winning Magic Cream for the face) is a body moisturiser infused with an amalgamation of nourishing, brightening and tightening ingredients. Typically costing £49 for 200ml, you can save yourself a pretty penny on this year’s Day of Lovers if it’s on your skincare wishlist.

The body cream features the patented ingredient Algaktiv Uplift, which is a firming and lifting active. It also contains Charlotte’s Magic 8 Matrix, composed of hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe vera, camellia oil, rosehip oil and shea butter, plus moisturising frangipani flower extract which provides a delicate scent similar to that of the coveted face cream.

Clinical trials found that Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream boosts hydration in just 28 seconds, and amplifies fitness by 40% in just eight weeks. Similarly, cellulite appears reduced by 60% and stretch marks appear reduced by 57% in as little as eight weeks. It would be rude not to scoop one up, wouldn’t it?

How to get a free Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream

Getting your hands on a full-size tube of Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream is as easy as saying ‘I love you’. The freebie is part of a Valentine's Day promotion where purchasing a limited edition L.O.V.E Look Bundle automatically adds a free 200ml tube of the cream (worth £49 if you were to buy) to your basket.

The L.O.V.E Look Bundle is a heart-shaped makeup bag filled with seven products, six of which are full size, such as a pot of the face Magic Cream and a Matte Revolution lipstick. The value of products is £215, but the bundle is over 50% cheaper at £95.

This exclusive Valentine's Day edit is fast becoming one of the most talked-about releases of the year – and made much sweeter by the free body cream it entitles you to.

Reviews of Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream speak for themselves. One says: “I bought this as a present to myself. I really love the way my skin feels and how it absorbs in, making it look instantly hydrated, glowing and well nourished. I know this body lotion will do my skin a world of good.”

Another buyer described it as “thick and buttery, perfect for keeping the skin hydrated over winter”, while a third confirmed: “My skin definitely felt more hydrated and firm after a week or two of use. It feels lovely on the skin, absorbs well and doesn't leave me feeling greasy or sticky. You don't need loads as it's quite thick.”

