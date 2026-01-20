Can this 'handbag facelift' really sculpt your cheeks and jaw in just 10 minutes? I put it to the test

You’ve probably heard of deep plane facelifts, non-surgical facelifts and even ‘mini’ lifts – but you may not have heard of the ‘handbag facelift’. This concept, popularised by beauty device brand Magnitone, involves sculpting your face with a device so small it can fit into your handbag. But don’t be fooled – just because such devices are small, it doesn’t mean they don’t pack a punch.

Leading the charge is Magnitone’s Pebble Pro, a pocket-sized facial toning device that combines LED light therapy with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to sculpt, lift and brighten. The key to the sculpting effect is EMS, which mimics exercise by sending gentle electrical pulses that contract facial muscles – think of it as a workout for your face, which reduces sagging and improves firmness without surgery.

According to Magnitone, just 10 minutes a day is all it takes for the Pebble Pro to deliver facelift-esque results (as long as you use it regularly). Its precision microcurrent is paired with three targeted LED wavelengths: red for glow, near-infrared for deeper collagen support and blue to calm and refine unsettled complexions.

An independent clinical study of 25 people aged 30 to 50 over a four-week period in August 2025 demonstrated real, visible results with Magnitone Pebble Pro. Participants noted a 47% visible wrinkle reduction after one use, whilst 92% said their skin looked more luminous and radiant in just one week.

Magnitone’s Pebble Pro combines LED light therapy with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS)

Furthermore, 30% of those in the clinical trial reported an increase in elasticity on face and neck. After four weeks, 81% reported their face looked more contoured, whilst 73% said their pores appear less visible. The device also offers up to 44% under-eye bags reduction after one use.

My review of Magnitone’s Pebble Pro

When I saw people raving online about Magnitone’s Pebble Pro, my interest piqued. Reviewers said that their skin was “glowing like never before” after two weeks, and others said their jawline looked noticeably sharper after a single week of use. I couldn’t resist joining the fold – and so, for two weeks, I incorporated the device into my evening routine.

The Pebble Pro's precision microcurrent is paired with three targeted LED wavelengths

My first few sessions were an exercise in patience: the microcurrent felt like tiny, sharp pinches that caused involuntary twitches in other muscles on my face. It wasn’t exactly a relaxing experience. That being said, within three nights, I had settled into the groove of using the device and my face felt less sensitive to the microcurrents.

I dedicated 10 minutes each evening to the device, gliding it upward from my chin and along my jawline to my ears, as well as circling the high points of my cheeks. Post-session, there was an obvious lift to my face, which was accompanied by a glow.

During the first week, the facelift effect would vanish by morning. But, as I hit the two-week mark, something shifted. The sculpting effect finally began to linger and my face looked contoured the following day. My jawline was considerably more angular, and my cheeks looked ever-so-slightly more sculpted – so perhaps this fattier area of the face needs more than two weeks of consistency.

Consistency is key to seeing lasting results with Magnitone’s Pebble Pro. As the say goes, good things come to those who wait. The device is designed to fit seamlessly into your life – and the nifty size means you can use it on the go, which is a handy feature if you have travel plans this year but don’t want your skincare goals to suffer.

