The best 'anti-glam' Grammys 2026 beauty looks that you can recreate at home

While the gowns at the 2026 Grammys were as showstopping and out there as always (Chappell Roan, we're looking at you), the beauty looks worn by the brightest stars in music last night were surprisingly more… normal.

Lady Gaga's bleached brows aside, the musicians, including Tyla, Olivia Dean and Tata McRae, went lowkey with their makeup, and while this means that they likely won't go down in history in photo galleries of "the best Grammys beauty looks of all time", the looks are easy for us mere mortals (without glam squads on hand) to create ourselves/ These are the looks we loved most – and will be trying to copy this month.

1. Deep side parts

Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards© Getty Images

Olivia Dean's side parting

Anyone who's been hanging around online since 2005 will know the chokehold deep side partings had us all back in the early 2000s, and 2026 had seen the return of the look, with Olivia Dean, Tyla and Addison Rae sweeping their hair to one side for the dramatic style.

Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards © Getty Images

Tyla's side parting

Tyla wore several styles at once, including a slim braid, a voluminous ponytail, a heavy fringe and a side parting

Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards© Getty Images

Addison Rae's side part

Addison Rae amped up the glamour with her side parting, with cascading lengths creating an old Hollywood vibe.  

2. Fresh and flushed

Sabrina Carpenter's lowkey look© Getty Images for The Recording A

Sabrina Carpenter's lowkey look

Sabrina Carpenter is as famed for her heavy makeup as she is for her tongue-in-cheek lyrics, but she dialled back her beauty look for her red carpet appearance, opting instead for a softer, light-handed glam, comprising a subtle touch of mascara and highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes. She kept her trademark pink cheeks, though, with a dusting of rosy blusher contributing to her fresh look.

Tate Mcrae arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards© AFP via Getty Images

Tate McRae's 'deer' makeup

Tate McRae opted for a similarly flushed style, with her makeup artist Kali Kennedy using Neutrogena's 'Blush Stick' to create a look she said was inspired by a baby deer, focusing on soft taupe tones with a bold eye line and fresh, pink cheeks.

US rapper Doechii arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards © AFP via Getty Images

Doechii's pink cheeks

Doechii also went for a look led by blush with rosy cheeks, the perfect pairing with her fountain-style ponytail.

3. Mermaid waves

Chappell twirled for the photographers© Getty Images

Chappell Roan's sea witch hair

Zara Larsson and Chappell Roan took the crown for longest hair at the Grammys, with cascading mermaid manes tumbling down their backs. Untamed curls and waves, along with a solitary fishtail braid, gave Chappell's look a magical, sea witch quality

 

Zara Larsson's princess hair© Billboard via Getty Images

Zara Larsson's princess hair

Zara Larsson went full princess with tumbling blonde Barbie-style hair.

4. Barely-done hair

Miley Cyrus at the 68th GRAMMY Awards © Billboard via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus' dishevelled 'do

While we know both Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter likely spent hours in glam, their stylists created the perfect appearance of low effort with their hairstyles.

Miley's trademark dirty blonde mane was swept into a super low ponytail, with face-framing tendrils escaping to create a charmingly dishevelled look.

Sabrina Carpenter's relaxed hair© WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter's relaxed hair

Sabrina followed suit, with a barely up up-do, complementing the softness of her makeup – quite the departure from her usual buoyant bouffant, and easier to recreate at home, too.

6. Nude nails

Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards© WireImage

Addison Rae's nude nails

Dramatic nail art wasn't invited to the Grammys, apparently, with the majority of the stars opting for simple, block colour manicures. Addison Rae went for the most pared-back look of all, with clean, oval nails, designed to look like an extension of her hands. 

The elegant look is ideal for anyone who wants a low-maintenance mani that still looks polished. 

