The best 'anti-glam' Grammys 2026 beauty looks that you can recreate at home

Lady Gaga's bleached brows aside, the musicians, including Tyla, Olivia Dean and Tata McRae, went lowkey with their makeup, and while this means that they likely won't go down in history in photo galleries of "the best Grammys beauty looks of all time", the looks are easy for us mere mortals (without glam squads on hand) to create ourselves/ These are the looks we loved most – and will be trying to copy this month.
1. Deep side parts
Olivia Dean's side parting
Anyone who's been hanging around online since 2005 will know the chokehold deep side partings had us all back in the early 2000s, and 2026 had seen the return of the look, with Olivia Dean, Tyla and Addison Rae sweeping their hair to one side for the dramatic style.
Tyla's side parting
Tyla wore several styles at once, including a slim braid, a voluminous ponytail, a heavy fringe and a side parting
Addison Rae's side part
Addison Rae amped up the glamour with her side parting, with cascading lengths creating an old Hollywood vibe.
2. Fresh and flushed
Sabrina Carpenter's lowkey look
Sabrina Carpenter is as famed for her heavy makeup as she is for her tongue-in-cheek lyrics, but she dialled back her beauty look for her red carpet appearance, opting instead for a softer, light-handed glam, comprising a subtle touch of mascara and highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes. She kept her trademark pink cheeks, though, with a dusting of rosy blusher contributing to her fresh look.
Tate McRae's 'deer' makeup
Tate McRae opted for a similarly flushed style, with her makeup artist Kali Kennedy using Neutrogena's 'Blush Stick' to create a look she said was inspired by a baby deer, focusing on soft taupe tones with a bold eye line and fresh, pink cheeks.
Doechii's pink cheeks
Doechii also went for a look led by blush with rosy cheeks, the perfect pairing with her fountain-style ponytail.
3. Mermaid waves
Chappell Roan's sea witch hair
Zara Larsson and Chappell Roan took the crown for longest hair at the Grammys, with cascading mermaid manes tumbling down their backs. Untamed curls and waves, along with a solitary fishtail braid, gave Chappell's look a magical, sea witch quality
Zara Larsson's princess hair
Zara Larsson went full princess with tumbling blonde Barbie-style hair.
4. Barely-done hair
Miley Cyrus' dishevelled 'do
While we know both Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter likely spent hours in glam, their stylists created the perfect appearance of low effort with their hairstyles.
Miley's trademark dirty blonde mane was swept into a super low ponytail, with face-framing tendrils escaping to create a charmingly dishevelled look.
Sabrina Carpenter's relaxed hair
Sabrina followed suit, with a barely up up-do, complementing the softness of her makeup – quite the departure from her usual buoyant bouffant, and easier to recreate at home, too.
6. Nude nails
Addison Rae's nude nails
Dramatic nail art wasn't invited to the Grammys, apparently, with the majority of the stars opting for simple, block colour manicures. Addison Rae went for the most pared-back look of all, with clean, oval nails, designed to look like an extension of her hands.
The elegant look is ideal for anyone who wants a low-maintenance mani that still looks polished.