Grammy Awards 2026: From slick leather to the 'naked dress 2.0' - these are the biggest trends from the red carpet

Awards season is well and truly in full swing, with the Critics Choice Awards kicking off proceedings back in early Jan. We've since been treated to the Golden Globes and fashion fans are waiting with bated breath for the Oscars to round out the season at the end of this month.

This weekend, the Grammys took place - known for their slightly more flamboyant approach to red carpet dressing, the sartorial efforts of the A-listers are always noteworthy, providing a plethora of style inspiration for the season ahead.

Notable moments at this year's ceremony included Kendrick Lamar being the biggest winner of the night, for the second year in a row (he took home 5 awards), and Bad Bunny scooping the gong of the night - Best Album (wearing Schiaparelli no less).

© CBS via Getty Images Bad Bunny wearing Schiaparelli

So, let's take a look at the biggest trends spotted at the 2026 Grammy Awards...

Archival Pieces

Vintage fashion is having an incredible moment in the spotlight, with stars such as Kylie Jenner sourcing rare pieces from seriously sought after labels such as Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier and 90s Versace. It's mad to think, but 10 years ago, vintage on the red carpet would have stood out like a sore thumb.

But with so many incredible vintage pieces out there that undoubtedly deserve another moment in the sun, H! Fashion are big fans of archival fashion at red carpet events.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Charlotte Lawrence wearing Lloyd Klein

At this year's Grammy's, Charlotte Lawrence opted for vintage Lloyd Klein, while Lady Gaga had a serious fashion moment (although, when doesn't she?) performing in an incredible look from Alexander McQueen's AW09 collection.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Lady Gaga wearing Alexander McQueen

And in another wonderful moment for British fashion, PinkPantheress opted for a silk gown by Vivienne Westwood, from the late designer's 2012 Queen's Jubilee collection, teamed with custom Pandora jewellery.

© CBS via Getty Images PinkPantheress wearing vintage Vivienne Westwood

Leather Looks

A trend that isn't usually spotted on red carpets, in favour of beaded and sequinned ensembles, leather is having a moment this awards season. Spotted on only the coolest of girls - Miley Cyrus opted for a seriously swoon-worthy leather jacket by Celine, teamed with Pommellato jewellery. While fellow songstress Charli XCX sported a slick look by Chrome Hearts.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Miley Cyrus wearing Celine

It's giving 90s Angelina Jolie (one of our favourite red carpet looks of all time), it's mighty easy to recreate for your own events this spring (even if they're not quite as fancy as an A-list gathering like the Grammys), plus, it'll keep you warm! Which as the mercury shows no sign of surging upwards anytime soon, is a real blessing.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Charli XCX wearing Chrome Hearts

Naked Dressing 2.0

2025 was the year of the 'naked dress' spotted on everyone from Lily Allen to Sydney Sweeney and Margot Robbie. As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau notes: "Fashion insiders understand that the naked dress phenomenon is nothing new - just ask Kate Moss. Yet, 2025 proved to be the year of the naked dress, empowering female figures to wear whatever they want, whenever they want. "

Well, the trend for flash fleshing shows no signs of letting up for 2026, but with a fresh spin for the new season.

© Getty Images Doechii wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton

Doechii opted for a naked top created entirely from beads (there must be some seriously well placed tit tape at work here, hats off to Doechii's stylist), teamed with a gargantuan tulle skirt (the look was Givenchy by Sarah Burton). The beauty is in the juxtaposition - oversized volume with itty bitty coverage.

© Billboard via Getty Images Chappell Roan wearing Mugler

Chappell Roan followed suit in a draped dress that was only attached to her nipples (again, a round of applause for the stylist please). She sported a cape for the red carpet (which we've included in the shot here to avoid being slightly too scandalous first thing on a Monday.) One thing's for sure - both stars looked utterly incredible and totally modern.

© Billboard via Getty Images Teyana Taylor wearing Tom Ford

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor's Tom Ford cut out dress was a stunning ode to her incredible physique. Enter the 'naked dress 2.0' - slightly edgier, more unexpected, but still sexy as anything.

Gothic Romance

I'm calling it the Wuthering Heights effect, as the red carpet was awash with typically romantic looks that had gothic edge. For example, Chappell Roan in a seriously floaty dress with floral detail, but in a shade of grey that looked like something you might find in an abandoned spooky mansion, draped over a haunted dresser. The look was by Rodarte, from a 2007 collection.

© Billboard via Getty Images Chappell Roan wearing Rodarte

As H! Fashion's Style Editor Orion Scott notes of the upcoming film: "Aside from the stacked cast and Charli XCX curating the soundtrack, fashion lovers are particularly excited to see what dreamy Victorian-era ensembles the costume departments has secured."

© Getty Images Lady Gaga wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton

Lady Gaga had several outfit changes on the night - naturally - but the Givenchy by Sarah Burton look she posed with her awards (for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Pop Vocal Album) looked like it had been lifted directly from a period drama. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter looked sensational in custom Valentino.

The Audrey Effect

If there's one style icon whose influence is felt as keenly today as it was 60 years ago, it's actress Audrey Hepburn and her iconic (usually monochrome) 60s looks that leaned towards elegance but with a playful spin.

© Billboard via Getty Images Hailey Bieber wearing Alaïa

Ripples of Audrey were spotted on Olivia Dean whose feathered, sequinned Chanel look was nothing short of sublime and Hailey Bieber who is known for her love of a clean silhouette and muted colour palette. Her strapless Alaïa look was pure perfection, with the addition of sheer side panels for a touch of 2026 energy.

© Billboard via Getty Images Olivia Dean wearing Chanel

Audrey approved.