Margot Robbie's secret make-under - Wuthering Heights star reignites Brontë beauty

It seems that facial treatments are a big part of Margot's routine

"Achieving skin similar in quality and appearance to that often seen on Margot is all about consistency and prioritising skin health, structure and hydration over time," Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP, and owner of The Aesthetics Doctor, tells HELLO!.

"To build this kind of skin, treatments are usually layered rather than relying on one single procedure. Collagen stimulation is a core foundation. Treatments such as collagen-stimulating injectables help address early volume loss and fine lines by encouraging the skin to produce its own collagen," he adds.

The skincare expert believes Margot's skin could be down to a variety of top-rate skincare technologies. "Polynucleotides improve skin quality and hydration, particularly in delicate areas like the under-eye area and the neck. They help repair, soothe and deeply hydrate the skin.

"Maintenance treatments are also important for the surface of the skin. Gentle resurfacing, such as light lasers, microneedling or mild peels help keep the complexion even, bright and smooth, maintaining that polished canvas effect on top of the deeper regenerative work," Dr Ahmed notes.