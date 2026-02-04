Margot Robbie's secret make-under - Wuthering Heights star reignites Brontë beauty

The stunning actress has embraced a new beauty look in the most talked-about new film of 2026

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a pure delight seeing so much of Margot Robbie of late. The stunning Australian superstar is currently travelling the world promoting Wuthering Heights, the romantic adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel.

Margot famously embraces her characters when promoting her projects on the carpet (her 2023 Barbie promotional run featured a dazzling array of iconic pink ensembles, for instance), and her role as Victorian Catherine Earnshaw has seeped into 2026.

Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights press tour wardrobe
Margot's fashion choices whilst promoting Wuthering Heights has had a gothic edge
Margot wore this Alexander McQueen creation earlier this month

The Wolf of Wall Street actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week and donned a glorious Alexander McQueen creation that nodded to the gothic themes that run throughout the movie. 

The star delighted onlookers in her vintage Chanel ensemble

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty stole the show once again during the Paris press tour, wearing a custom Chanel velvet wine-coloured gown with a vintage silhouette including a fitted bodice, gathered billowing hem and a feathered back.  

Margot's makeup look

The actress has been embracing the natural makeup look

Margot's makeup look

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, I couldn't help but notice that alongside her vintage-style gowns, Margot has also been adopting less makeup, in what can only be described as a homage to her new character. Her look is fresh and natural; she has been photographed using only delicate touches of makeup, which is something women in the Victorian era also embraced.

From simple, English Rose-flushed cheeks and skin that looks to be free of foundation, her look is pared back, glowing, and almost ethereal. Margot's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, is the lady behind her red carpet glam, and she listed that she used a variety of Chanel products on her famous client, including the N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 'Berry Boost' to create that wind-bitten look reminiscent of the movie.

Margot's beauty look has been showcasing Victorian elegance

"What I love about this makeup is how it channels Victorian elegance without feeling theatrical," award-winning makeup artist Philippa Louise tells HELLLO!. "It's a refined nod to Victorian beauty. The skin is kept intentionally light and with a soft, defined blush which brings life to the complexion in a way that's true to the era's romanticism without being too over the top," the talented professional, who has worked with Emma Watson, explains. "The finished look creates a romantic and lived-in glow that's period-inspired but executed with a modern, editorial touch."

Margot's flawless skin

Margot takes great care of her skin, which is flawless

Following on from Margot's lack of makeup right now, fans have been entranced by how her flawless skin appears up close. There is no hiding on the red carpet when a million cameras are capturing your every move, and Margot's skin is as smooth as silk. The 35-year-old previously told British Vogue that La Prairie's 'Skin Caviar Luxe Cream' is her go-to moisturiser. It comes as no surprise that she swears by this product, which has a science-based formula that creates a supple, flawless base. However, it could also be down to treating her skin with visage-enhancing facials.

It seems that facial treatments are a big part of Margot's routine

"Achieving skin similar in quality and appearance to that often seen on Margot is all about consistency and prioritising skin health, structure and hydration over time," Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP, and owner of The Aesthetics Doctor, tells HELLO!.

"To build this kind of skin, treatments are usually layered rather than relying on one single procedure. Collagen stimulation is a core foundation. Treatments such as collagen-stimulating injectables help address early volume loss and fine lines by encouraging the skin to produce its own collagen," he adds.

The skincare expert believes Margot's skin could be down to a variety of top-rate skincare technologies. "Polynucleotides improve skin quality and hydration, particularly in delicate areas like the under-eye area and the neck. They help repair, soothe and deeply hydrate the skin.

"Maintenance treatments are also important for the surface of the skin. Gentle resurfacing, such as light lasers, microneedling or mild peels help keep the complexion even, bright and smooth, maintaining that polished canvas effect on top of the deeper regenerative work," Dr Ahmed notes.

Margot's skin always looks plump and healthy

"In reality, Margot's look comes from a long-term treatment plan, not a one-off appointment. Subtle collagen stimulation, deep hydration, regenerative support and consistent maintenance together create naturally plump, luminous skin without it ever looking overdone."

Margot's nails

Margot's nails are currently polish-free

Nail polish wasn't invented in the Victorian era, so the fact that Margot has been embracing natural talons during the press tour is no coincidence. Margot's manicurist, Betina R. Goldstein, created her naked manicure, which boasted immaculate cuticles and a short, clipped length. This actually fits in with the 'clean girl aesthetic', a beauty trend that has gained notoriety over the years. "It's a look that's not only beautiful but also sustainable and kind to your nail health," manicurist to the stars Lucy Tucker previously told HELLO!.

Margot's hair

Margot's textured hair is giving Victorian vibes

Margot, who gave birth to her first child, a son, in 2024, is known for her incredible mane of tumbling, ashy blonde hair, which is thick and flowing in texture. Wuthering Heights shows her character of star-crossed lover Catherine sporting her hair in plaits, as well as wispy, romantic updos, and of course, a mane of crimped tresses, which has sparked an all-new beauty trend, particularly when she sported this look last week, created by stylist Bryce Scarlett.

"Texture is in," Nata Bumford, stylist at Hershesons Belgravia, tells HELLO!. "Margot's crimped look is messy but controlled, a bit grungy, and totally expressive. It moves, grabs attention, yet doesn't look try-hard," the hair expert explains.

"It gives Margot an untamed, emotional look that fits the character and highlights Catherine’s wild personality, while also setting her apart from other characters with more tamed hairstyles," she adds.

Although Margot has sported this look both on and off-screen, it's a look that is timeless and can be embraced in any era. "Textured, crimped hair isn't period-accurate; the style doesn't feel so far removed in time, so she seems more real and relatable," Nata explains.

