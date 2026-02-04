Margot Robbie's secret make-under - Wuthering Heights star reignites Brontë beauty

It's been a pure delight seeing so much of Margot Robbie of late. The stunning Australian superstar is currently travelling the world promoting Wuthering Heights, the romantic adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel.
Margot famously embraces her characters when promoting her projects on the carpet (her 2023 Barbie promotional run featured a dazzling array of iconic pink ensembles, for instance), and her role as Victorian Catherine Earnshaw has seeped into 2026.
Margot's makeup look
From simple, English Rose-flushed cheeks and skin that looks to be free of foundation, her look is pared back, glowing, and almost ethereal. Margot's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, is the lady behind her red carpet glam, and she listed that she used a variety of Chanel products on her famous client, including the N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 'Berry Boost' to create that wind-bitten look reminiscent of the movie.