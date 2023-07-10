Margot Robbie steals the show in vintage-inspired look at Barbie world premiere

After a series of pink ensembles made waves at recent premieres, Australian star Margot Robbie chose a classic yet glamorous black look for the much-anticipated world premiere of Barbie, held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles this Sunday.

The two-time Oscar nominee worked closely with stylist Andrew Mukamal to pay homage to the timeless style of the original 1960 Barbie Solo in the Spotlight doll.

Margot's outfit, featuring a strapless trumpet gown, matching peep-toe kitten heels, opera gloves, and a glittering diamond choker, was a replica of the ensemble worn by the iconic doll. Adding to the resemblance, the gown included the same metallic shimmer, a stiff tulle hemline, and a charming red rose embellishment.

Bryce Scarlett, Margot's hairstylist, masterfully crafted a voluminous faux-ny tail, perfectly complementing the outfit.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff traded the doll's blue eyeshadow for a focus on Robbie's brows, rosy blush on her cheekbones, and a vibrant red lip, giving her a modern yet classic glamour.

Margot, who both produces and stars in the film, reportedly earned a $12.5 million paycheck for her role in three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig's fantasy flick, which brings the iconic Mattel doll to life.

The film's screenplay was co-written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, while Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren lends her voice as the film's narrator.

Margot, who was seen posing in front of a pink Chevrolet Corvette similar to the one she drives in the Barbie movie, was sans her real-life Ken, husband of six years, Tom Ackerley.

However, she was accompanied by her on-screen leading man, two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling. The pair's chemistry was palpable as they lit up the pink carpet.

Sporting a striking pink Gucci suit over a lighter pink button-up shirt, and white Oxfords chosen by stylist Mark Avery, Ryan's appearance was a treat for the eyes.

The Canadian star, known for his charisma and charm, seemed to have 'stolen' the entire movie with his character even performing an original song called I'm Just Ken.

Reflecting on a moment of inspiration for his role, Ryan shared with British GQ: "I once saw a Ken doll my two daughters had been playing with 'face down in the mud next to a squished lemon' and thought to myself: 'It was like, this guy's story does need to be told, you know?'"

In an amusing incident, Margot momentarily forgot what Barbie refers to in Australia, during an interview on the Australian program, The Project.

Margot, who has fully embraced her role as Barbie, shared a laugh as she was reminded that Australians refer to a barbecue as a "Barbie." Despite playing a multitude of American characters, this actress remains a true Aussie at heart.

As she gears up for the release of Barbie, Margot has been sporting a series of Barbiecore looks. A recent outfit of note was a gorgeous pink polka-dotted halter dress that made her stand out from her co-stars in more neutral hues.

The sartorial choice underlined her role as the film's headlining star, reminding us that her portrayal of Barbie is a spectacle to behold. Catch Margot's portrayal of the iconic doll as the film graces theaters on July 21st.