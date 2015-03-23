Myleene Klass debuts sleek new bob

Victoria Beckham's iconic bob back in the early 2000's and has worked with countless stars including Nicole Scherzinger.

The new bob is a stark contrast to Myleene's trademark long brown wavy hair, as the former Hear'Say singer now rocks a straight, brunette bob with hints of blonde undertones for a lighter shade just in time for spring.

Myleene teased fans with a photo of her cut hair

The British beauty had teased fans earlier in the day when she shared a photo of chunks of her brunette locks on the floor, surprising fans who eagerly awaited to see her new look. "Gone for the chop. @benclockonego has his scissors out!" she quipped in the caption.

It's been a busy few days for Myleene who has been working on a photoshoot in South Africa for her Littlewoods collection. The pretty model has been sharing photos of her trip which has seen her posing on sandy white beaches by crystal-blue oceans, and took some time out to head to Robben Island for a cultural visit. "Today I travelled to Robben Island and saw where #mandela was incarcerated for 27 years. #humbled #madiba #64446 #southafrica," she captioned an image of herself next to Nelson Mandela's world-famous cell.

It's not the first time this year that the radio presenter has made a poignant visit during her travels. In February she headed to Nepal as part of a Save The Children humanitarian project, and shared photos of her Himalayan adventure, as part of her efforts to support charity Save The Children.