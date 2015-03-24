Cheryl Fernandez-Versini shows off even shorter hair for new judging role

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has unveiled an even shorter new hairdo. The 31-year-old singer showed off a choppy style dyed a striking deep red as she headed out for a L'Oreal event in London on Monday. Cheryl wore her hair sleek and chic and turned heads in an unusual black mini dress, featuring pale green and navy panelling, which showed off her endless legs.



Understandably all eyes were on the X Factor star as she arrived at London's Mondrian Hotel to take on another judging role – helping L'Oreal select their next make-up designer in The Brush Contest.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini unveiled a new shorter hair style on Monday





Cheryl gave fans a sneak peek at her new look earlier in the day, when she shared an Instagram picture taken as she sat in the hairdresser’s chair – and just a few hours later unveiled her latest style transformation.



The star first went for the chop at the start of the month, when she had her long brunette locks cut off in favour of a 1970s-style crop. "I ❤️ the 70's #newdo colour is @lorealparisuk Casting Creme Gloss Berry Red 565. @percyhair thanks for the chop 💇", Cheryl captioned the shot.

A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 23, 2015 at 7:02am PDT

Cheryl gave fans a glimpse of her new look ahead of the L'Oreal event





Three hours earlier, the Crazy Stupid Love singer had teased fans by posting a picture of hair salon equipment, including scissors, and adding: "Long over due..."



Her millions of fans left adoring comments about her new look, with many adding that it looked "mature" and that they "loved it".



Cheryl's outing this week came just a few days after she spoke out about the current trend for scantily-clad women in the music industry. The Geordie beauty said she disapproved of today's overtly sexual stars, but blamed "men behind the scenes".

Cheryl turned heads in a striking mini dress





Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine, Cheryl commented, "The music industry is dominated by men behind the scenes. And older men, too.



"I mean, sexy and all that is great to an extent, but you shouldn't have to sexualise yourself to be selling music."