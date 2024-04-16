It's official, the side parting is back: 10 photos to inspire you in 2024

Parting placement is hotly contested backstage at fashion week and it seems ‘side’ won out this season. At Victoria Beckham, Akris, Loewe, Ottolinger and Dawei, models wore their wet-look hair in deep partings.
“The hair look this season is androgynous and confident,” commented Victoria Beckham. “I wanted it to feel effortless and rebellious, turning the idea of femininity on its head.”
While a middle parting showcases facial symmetry, accentuating the eyes and lips, a side sweep can be used to add angles and height - creating a more contoured appearance.
And although side partings were slicked back on the catwalk, celebrities seem to be embracing the trend with height and movement. Giving more than a nod to the Mob Wife trend, Rita Ora, Sydney Sweeney and Kylie Jenner have all opted for an off-centre parting recently with cascading layers.
“Side partings are very much personal preference,” says Emma Vickery, Art Director at Percy & Reed. “Some people like to have a really clean part going all the way back to the crown, whereas other people prefer some fullness at the top of the head - here you can cut the parting off, just before the centre point of the head.”
To draw the actual parting line, Lili Bridger, Senior Stylist at Larry King South Kensington, suggests using a pintail comb and starting just above the eyebrow arch. “Create the parting while your hair is wet to encourage it to fall into place as it dries” she says. “If you have a jumpy parting, using no-crease setting clips whilst the hair is drying will help weigh down your hairline.”
Hello! Fashion shares how to style a side-part this season:
