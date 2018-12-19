Prince George debuts new, grown up hairstyle at the Queen's Christmas lunch George is growing up so quickly!

School has finished for the Christmas holidays, and Prince George has been enjoying having some time off in the lead-up to 25 December. And it appears that during the break, George has grown up over night, with the future King debuting a smart new hairstyle at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch on Wednesday. George was pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace in the car with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, with his blonde hair swept back with gel. George's hair also looked slightly shorter at the sides, and the little boy looked as smart as ever wearing a checked shirt for the family celebration.

Prince George's hair was swept back with gel at the Christmas lunch

While the Cambridge children rarely make public appearances, royal fans were delighted when a new image of the family-of-five was released, which features on their annual Christmas card. George – who is known for being a lot more shy than his younger sister Charlotte – flashed a wide smile at the camera as he wrapped his arm around his dad. The five-year-old was seen wearing jeans for the first time as supposed to his trademark shorts, which were teamed with a pair of welly boots and a shirt and jumper. Charlotte and Louis looked equally adorable in the laid-back photo, which was taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home, Anmer Hall.

George's hair until now has been styled the same

The Cambridges will be based at their country house Anmer Hall during the festive season. They'll be a quick drive away from the 'big house', Sandringham House, where the rest of the royals are staying. The family will gather for a sit-down dinner on Christmas Eve, followed by a lunch on Christmas Day. They'll also attend the traditional service at St Mary's Magdalene church on the 25th. They will also make sure to spend time with Kate's family. Carole Middleton revealed in a recent interview in The Telegraph, the businesswoman said that her grandchildren have a tree in their room "so that they can decorate it themselves." Now old enough to really understand the magic of Christmas, George and Charlotte have been counting down the days until the big day, with Kate recently revealing that they were very excited, and had been singing Christmas songs and putting up decorations.

