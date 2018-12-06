Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte just reached a special milestone She’s growing up fast

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a rite of passage for any young child on Thursday – her very first nativity play. Willcocks Nursery School, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter has been enrolled since January, hosted their annual Christmas performance for students, a listing on their website confirms.

It isn’t known whether the young royal had a role in the performance, but we’re sure Prince William and Kate would have been keen to attend if she did. The Duke and Duchess have just returned from a day trip to Cyprus, where they got in the festive spirit by taking Christmas gifts to some of the military personnel deployed at RAF Akrotiri.

Princess Charlotte's nursery held their nativity play on Thursday

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte enjoyed a Christmassy outing of her own last week, as she joined Kate to attend a special performance of The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House. Kate is said to have spent time chatting to fellow guests, whilst Charlotte patiently held onto her hand. The viewing comes one year after the mum-of-three - who was expecting Prince Louis at the time - was spotted at the evening performance of the same show, just hours after the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William has previously said that his daughter has developed a fondness for dance, so it’s sure to have been a special trip out for the youngster, who is due to finish nursery for the holidays next week.

The Princess joined her mum Kate for a trip to the ballet last week

The three-year-old has been attending Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington since January. Proud mum Kate released photos of her daughter on her very first day, looking adorable as she posed on the steps at Kensington Palace. Charlotte’s £14,500-a-year school is owned and run by the Headmistress, Lavinia Taylor. According to the website, Willcocks Nursery is a "traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners."

