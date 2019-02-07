Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals sleek red hair transformation – and you might be surprised how she got the look Nifty!

Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell has a very handy trick for testing the waters with a new hairdo – she revealed a bold new colour on Wednesday evening, but admitted that the look actually came courtesy of a strawberry blonde wig! Genius. The star, who plays Emma Brooker in the soap, usually rocks her signature blonde curls – but fans were just as complimentary about the gorgeous sleek wig, which she said was inspired by her night at the theatre.

Posting a cute snap with boyfriend Joe Parker, she wrote: "Date night! My favourite musical Annie! Cocktails! And @joeparker45. Spoiled! Trying to be Annie in @hairarvina. Lovely Coco lashes from @s8eyecandy." One follower wrote: "Your hair really looks fabulous like this!!!" while another added, "Oh wow I didn’t recognise you! You look stunning."

Alexandra's luxury Hair Arvina hairpiece is the 'Lois' bob style - and the brand's wigs sell for as much as £950! Woah. She also wore her favourite falsies by the Coronation Street girls' favourite lash lady S8 Eye Candy, which also tends to the peepers of Mollie Winnard and Katie McGlynn.

The actress isn't the only star to show off a new hair transformation of late – the likes of Karen Clifton, Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby have all shown off dramatic new looks in recent months. We're glad Alexandra hasn't said goodbye to her trademark corkscrew curls though – but we'd be might impressed if she continues growing her wig wardrobe. She'd be in good company, too, since superstars Beyoncé, Ariana Grandé and Kylie Jenner are all no stranger to a hairpiece, too.