Strictly's Karen Clifton shaves her head ahead of latest tour show The Strictly star got a fresh haircut, and looked gorgeous!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has been rocking short hair for the past few months, and ahead of the latest tour show on Saturday, she took a trip to the salon to get a fresh trim. The pro dancer shared a video of herself sitting in the hairdresser chair while having the sides of her hair shaved. "Fresh cut, fresh, fresh cut," she said. Karen kept the middle of her hair slightly longer, and styled it in loose waves for the show later that night. The star shared further pictures of herself getting ready for the show backstage with the costume team.

Karen Clifton looks stunning with short hair

Karen previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and had decided to get a pixie haircut the day after the Strictly final in December. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by TV presenter Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I want. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

Karen with her Strictly tour partner Graeme Swann

It's been an exciting time for Karen, who has found love again with opera singer David Webb, following her split from pro dancer Kevin Clifton in March. Karen told HELLO! "having love in my life is a beautiful thing" and the pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions. David is currently looking after Karen's beloved rescue dogs, Marley and Betty, while she is on the Strictly tour, and most recently surprised her with a bouquet of flowers delivered to her dressing room. The Venezuelan star filtered the video with love hearts and tagged David, confirming that he had sent them. David then responded with a joke, by reposting the video on his own Instagram Stories and writing: "Erm, they were for @aljazskorjanec."

Karen Clifton supports HELLO! to Kindness