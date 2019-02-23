Meghan Markle's hair stylist gives Lady Amelia Windsor dramatic haircut She's had a complete change!

Fresh from her front-row reign at London Fashion Week, Lady Amelia Windsor made another seriously stylish move by getting a dramatic haircut. The 23-year-old royal model enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist George Northwood, who also styled the Duchess of Sussex's hair for her royal wedding last year. Amelia's lusciously long, honey locks were cut into a blunt shoulder-length bob, which she called the 'Mel-bob in an Instagram photo'." She then headed to Milan Fashion Week for the Ferragamo show, where she debuted her new hair, which was styled with some soft curls.

The uber cool royal previously told Harper's Bazaar that she relies on George and his team for her cuts and colour. She told the magazine: "For my hair, I always go to George Northwood. Kat does my colour and she is a genius, and of course, so is George, They have the best team there and I always leave feeling refreshed. There is nothing better than leaving a salon with freshly cut hair, swishing it proudly all the way home."

George is clearly in demand with the royals, as he continues to frequently style Meghan's mane. Last year, George joined the Duchess in Australia, where she swapped her trademark messy bun for a sixties-inspired beehive – complete with beautiful tropical flowers. He's also incredibly popular among celebrities, and is favoured by Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily James.

