Strictly's Karen Clifton looks unrecognisable in never-before-seen group photo

On Monday, Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Clifton was feeling nostalgic during her break from work, and went on a trip down memory lane. The popular dancer shared a never-before-seen group photo of herself and Strictly pros Katya Jones, Janette Manrara, and Luba Mushtuk, which had been taken from a night out in 2017. In the photo - which had been re-posted from Luba - Karen looked unrecognisable with long brunette hair, contrasting her blonde pixie haircut that she has been rocking since the end of 2018. Karen told HELLO! that she had decided to cut her hair short the day after the Strictly final in December, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Karen said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by TV presenter Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I want. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly." Since cutting her hair, Karen has been going even shorter, and most recently shaved the sides of her hair, while keeping the middle of her hair slightly longer.

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb

It's been a whirlwind year for Karen, who announced her separation from pro dancer Kevin Clifton in March. Since then, she went on to score her first ever ten on Strictly Come Dancing, and adopted another rescue dog, Marley. Karen is also the proud owner of another four-legged friend called Betty, and she regularly shares sweet photos of them on social media.

Karen also found love again at the end of 2018 with opera singer David Webb. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together last week at the press night of theatre production, Rip It Up. The pair then took things to the next level on Thursday, by sharing their first Valentine's Day selfie together. David uploaded the adorable snap of the pair onto his Instagram Stories, along with the simple caption: "LOVE."

Karen Clifton talks to HELLO! while supporting the HELLO! to Kindness campaign

