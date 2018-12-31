Pippa Middleton's handbag has a surprising royal connection - and an affordable price tag Kate's sister has bags of style

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in photographs that appeared on the Daily Mail of her enjoying a vacation in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews, son Arthur and brother-in-law Spencer Matthews on Sunday. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted cradling her adorable baby son in the sun-drenched holiday destination, wearing a white crochet top, casual jeans and a smart red camera bag with circular strap, which is from cool girl brand Pop & Suki - Suki Waterhouse's accessories company. The sleek bag was worn cross-body in the pictures, and is the type of arm candy that is generously sized for all your essentials. Although it's not cheap - it will set you back £103 online and is available in a whopping 7 shades. Pippa, 34, went for the burgundy version and she switched up her strap, opting for a scalloped style that you can clip on, which costs just £32.67.

Pippa has a great handbag collection

Another royal is a fan of this brand - Princess Beatrice. The daughter of Prince Andrew was seen looking fabulous at Ascot in June, teaming her grey dress by The Fold with a stunning box bag, also by Pop & Suki.

Pippa's bag is from Pop & Suki

The kitsch accessory had a lovely meaning too - it had the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that the daughter of Prince Andrew helped to champion in 2017.

MORE: Pippa Middleton just wore a really chic Zara camel coat - and its bargain price will surprise you

Speaking at Burberry's Be Cool, Be Nice Anti-bullying Campaign evening in February, the princess said: "Growing up, my experiences would be of people criticising and saying, you can’t do this or you can't do that. I think if I had something like 'Be Cool, Be Nice' when I was growing up, I would feel very, very different. I would feel support and I would feel like somebody was listening to me."

READ: Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton love this affordable bag brand and now we want everything