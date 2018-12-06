Pippa Middleton just made this Zara parka jacket look so chic Kate's sister knows her bargains...

Pippa Middleton has certainly been loving popular high street store Zara this week! In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in London pushing her baby son Arthur in his pram on Thursday morning and the brunette beauty looked relaxed and casual, wearing a super-chic black parka jacket that had a contrasting faux fur hood. The fabric parka retailed at £99 from the brand but has since sold out online. However - the shop sells a remarkably similar number for £89.99 so if you want to emulate the new mum's look, you can.

Pippa's coat was £99 from Zara

This is the second time in a week that the wife of James Matthews has showcased her penchant for the great british high street. On Saturday afternoon, the Daily Mail reported that Pippa and her husband braved the rain and she was wearing a classic camel coat.

The high street brand has a similar design too - priced at £89.99

Despite the smart dress coat looking like it could be majorly expensive, we were excited to discover it was actually from Zara again and what's more, it was a sale item at that! Priced at an affordable £49.99 from £69.99, the striking, long sleeve coat had a sleek, wide lapelled collar, pockets and double-breasted button fastening at the front.

Loading the player...

Maybe Pippa and her sister Kate share their Zara bargains? After all, the wife of Prince William has always loved the store. In fact, we last saw Kate rocking the cutest summer dress in June when she was snapped in Norfolk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Her linen frock set her back a purse-friendly £40 and had a lovely blue embroidered off-the-shoulder cut. As you can imagine, once the word got round that the royal had worn it, the site was inundated with customers wanting to snap it up. And can you blame them? There's nothing quite like a royally-approved bargain is there?