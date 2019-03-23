Fans rush to support Strictly's Anton Du Beke after he admits low confidence following hair loss We admire his honesty!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke has revealed that he lacked confidence while appearing on television before he had his hair transplant in 2017. Posting a before and after picture on Instagram, he wrote: "I'm so happy I made the decision to have a hair transplant with @hairrestorationblackrock. It's given me so much more confidence when appearing on television or having my picture taken." While the dancer spoke out about the procedure back in November 2017, it did take some fans by surprise, with many lending their support after Anton's candid post.

Anton and Susannah Constantine on 2018 Strictly series

"If it makes you feel more confident then that's great. Looking very handsome in both pics," one wrote, while another sweetly added: "I love you for who you are Anton, an absolute Strictly legend and all round lovely lovely man. Do what makes you happy you amazing man."

Some of Anton's Strictly colleagues were quick to comment too, with Neil Jones jokingly replying, "You look great but I have one question. Did you take the hair from your chest?" and his 2018 partner Susannah Constantine chiming in: "Always gorgeous." Aww.

The much-loved dance star originally opened up to The Mirror about his decision to have the procedure, saying, "I was looking at photos and images of myself on television and saw it going a bit thin at the front. I'd cover it with make-up and make sure I didn't stand under certain lights. Basically, I didn't like it very much. I feel 25 again [now]."

Anton was actually recommended the treatment by actor James Nesbitt, who as also been open about having a hair transplant. He said in 2017: "My new hairline has attracted quite a bit of media attention so I've decided to use my positive experience to help other men who are suffering from hair loss. I would advise anyone who is concerned about hair loss to do their research carefully, as I did, before proceeding with treatment. You should also be totally confident that the team you choose to help you are fully qualified to do so." Both James and Anton opted to have their surgeries with Hair Restoration Blackrock, in Ireland.

